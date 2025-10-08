MEDIA ALERT: Insane Clown Posse Ignites ‘Fall Madness’ Tour

Insane Clown Posse Fall Tour

Multiple Sold-Out Shows, Fiery Energy, and the Legendary Hallowicked Finale in Detroit

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insane Clown Posse has announced the dates for its upcoming Fall Madness Tour, which will take the group to multiple U.S. cities this October. The tour will culminate with the 32nd Annual Hallowicked Clown Show at Detroit’s historic Masonic Temple on October 31.Several dates on the tour have already sold out, including performances in Denver, Portland, and Columbia, Missouri. Additional shows in Anaheim, Las Vegas, and Detroit are nearing capacity.The Fall Madness Tour marks a return to live performances across the country, offering fans an opportunity to experience the group’s signature mix of music and theatrical stage production. The final night of the tour in Detroit will serve as a celebration of the long-running Hallowicked tradition, one of the band’s most recognized annual events.2025 ICP Fall Tour Dates:• October 19 – Roseland Theater, Portland, OR – SOLD OUT• October 20 – Revolution Concert House & Event Center, Garden City, ID• October 22 – House of Blues Anaheim, Anaheim, CA• October 23 – Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, NV• October 24 – Riverside Municipal Auditorium, Riverside, CA• October 26 – Summit Music Hall, Denver, CO – SOLD OUT• October 27 – Summit Music Hall, Denver, CO• October 28 – The Cotillion, Wichita, KS• October 29 – The Blue Note, Columbia, MO – SOLD OUT• October 30 – Kemba Live, Columbus, OH• October 31 – Detroit Masonic Temple, Detroit, MI – HallowickedFans can find tour and ticket information at .com. PsychopathicRecords.com VIP packages, including early entry andmeet-and-greet opportunities are available through PsychopathicVault.com.In addition, the band has announced a Hallowicked Flyaway Contest, offering fans a chance to win round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, and two VIP tickets to the Detroit show. Entry details are available at ICP Flyaway Contest.For Media Inquiries:info@conversionsande.comPsychopathic Records Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | X

