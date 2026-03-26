Insane Clown Posse Achieves New RIAA Gold & Platinum Milestones, Cementing Enduring Cultural Impact

Legendary Duo ICP Secures New RIAA Honors in Music & Film

Insane Clown Posse earns new RIAA Gold & Platinum certifications, highlighting their lasting impact and the unwavering support of the Juggalo community.

These certifications are a reflection of the Juggalos who’ve ridden w/ us for decades. They reflect the unwavering dedication of the Juggalo community & the lasting connection btw the music & fans.” — a representative for the group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insane Clown Posse (ICP) continues to solidify its legacy as one of the most influential and enduring acts in independent music, earning a new wave of RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications across its celebrated catalog of albums, singles, and films.The latest recognition underscore ICP’s lasting cultural resonance and the unwavering loyalty of its global fanbase, the Juggalos, whose decades-long support has propelled the duo’s distinctive brand of music and storytelling to continued commercial success.“These certifications are a reflection of the Juggalos who’ve ridden with us for decades,” said a representative for the group. “They reflect the unwavering dedication of the Juggalo community and the lasting connection between the music and its fans."With a career spanning over three decades, ICP has consistently defied industry norms, building a fiercely independent empire rooted in authenticity, community, and creative freedom. These latest RIAA honors not only celebrate past achievements but also reinforce the duo’s ongoing relevance in today’s evolving entertainment landscape.Beyond music, ICP’s influence extends into film, live events, and digital platforms, further amplifying their reach and cultural footprint. As their catalog continues to resonate with both longtime fans and new audiences alike, these certifications mark yet another milestone in an already groundbreaking career.Fans can stay connected and explore more via ICP’s official platforms:Twitch: https://twitch.tv/icpnetwork X: https://x.com/icp Facebook: https://facebook.com/insaneclownposse TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@insaneclownposse About Insane Clown PosseInsane Clown Posse is a pioneering hip-hop duo known for their unique fusion of horrorcore aesthetics, theatrical performances, and deeply loyal fan culture. With a legacy built on independence and innovation, ICP remains a powerful force in music and beyond.Media Contact:CC CarnieConversion Sports & Ent.ccarnie@conversionsande.com

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