Insane Clown Posse’s 32nd Annual Hallowicked Goes Global: Streaming Live Worldwide on VEEPS This Halloween

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Underground hip-hop legends Insane Clown Posse (ICP) have announced that their annual Hallowicked concert will return this year as a global live stream event on VEEPS, making the celebrated Halloween tradition accessible to Juggalos and music fans WORLDWIDE. Juggalos WORLDWIDE can now stream ICP’s iconic Halloween concert LIVE as it happens — straight from the D to your couch!Now in its 32nd year, Hallowicked stands as the heart of ICP’s legacy. It’s full-blown explosion of wicked clown chaos. When the Fam roars, Faygo flies, and Detroit becomes ground zero for the Dark Carnival’s deadliest tradition.The announcement follows the release of ICP’s critically acclaimed new album, The Naught, and their sold-out Fall Tour, which has energized fans across the country. “Every year, Hallowicked is about giving back to the Juggalos,” said Violent J. “Now, no matter where you are, you can be part of the madness live with us.”Tickets start at $19.99 and are available right now exclusively at VEEPS.com . The broadcast will also feature all new exclusive and limited-edition Hallowickedmerchandise that’s available only during the live stream.For more information, visit: www.psychopathicrecords.com PRESS CONTACT CONVERSION SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT INFO@CONVERSIONSANDE.COM

