Insane Clown Posse’s 32nd Annual Hallowicked Goes Global: Streaming Live Worldwide on VEEPS This Halloween
"The only time of the year we get to be ourselves" - Shaggy 2 Dope
Tickets Start at $19.99 for the Iconic Detroit Halloween Spectacle, Featuring Exclusive Limited-Edition Merch Available Only During the Broadcast
Now in its 32nd year, Hallowicked stands as the heart of ICP’s legacy. It’s full-blown explosion of wicked clown chaos. When the Fam roars, Faygo flies, and Detroit becomes ground zero for the Dark Carnival’s deadliest tradition.
The announcement follows the release of ICP’s critically acclaimed new album, The Naught, and their sold-out Fall Tour, which has energized fans across the country. “Every year, Hallowicked is about giving back to the Juggalos,” said Violent J. “Now, no matter where you are, you can be part of the madness live with us.”
Tickets start at $19.99 and are available right now exclusively at VEEPS.com. The broadcast will also feature all new exclusive and limited-edition Hallowicked
merchandise that’s available only during the live stream.
