Wichita Plastic Surgeon Offers Custom Contours with Breast Augmentation

Dr. James Shaw, founder and lead clinician at Shaw Plastic Surgery, reviews options to customize the size, shape, and profile of the breasts through implants.

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breast augmentation has remained one of the top cosmetic surgeries in the country for decades and 2024 proved no exception. According to annual statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the procedure was the most frequently performed breast surgery last year, as well as the second most popular aesthetic surgery performed overall. Thanks to ongoing advancements in breast implants, women now have more options than ever to shape their silhouette. Dr. James Shaw, a Wichita-based board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Shaw Plastic Surgery, explores possibilities for women interested in breast augmentation to customize the size, shape, fullness, symmetry, and projection of their bust.In general, a patient’s surgical results largely depend on the experience and skill of their plastic surgeon; however, the outcome of breast augmentation is also shaped by a careful balance of implant size, type, and shape. “Many patients are seeking to have their breast size increased to better match their shoulder width and rib cage proportions,” Dr. Shaw explains. “This allows them to wear the clothing they prefer without having to go through extra steps to get things to fit properly.”The size of one’s implants significantly affect their silhouette, as larger implants add volume, roundness, and projection for a more dramatic change in contour. In contrast, modestly-sized implants can create a more subtle and natural-looking enhancement that simply balances body proportions. Depending on the type of implant chosen, larger implants often produce a fuller, rounder look in the upper poles of the breasts while smaller models tend to settle into a softer, more natural slope.An implant’s fill material can also make a difference. Saline implants, composed of sterile salt water, allow for minor size adjustments during surgery, but may feel less natural. That said, saline implants typically don’t provide as much fullness in the upper breasts when compared to silicone. On the other hand, silicone implants — particularly cohesive silicone devices — are known for offering a greater resemblance and feel to natural breast tissue.The shape of one’s implants can also lead to aesthetic variations during breast augmentation. Round implants typically enhance fullness in the upper breasts and offer more noticeable cleavage, while anatomical or teardrop-shaped implants leave a gradual slope in their breast profile. Implant profile, which refers to how far the implant projects outward from the chest, can also be customized: higher profiles create a more projected and fuller appearance, while lower profiles create a softer result. Together, an implant’s size, type, and shape allow a plastic surgeon to tailor results to each person’s body frame and goals. When thoughtfully combined, these factors ensure breast augmentation outcomes are not only beautiful but also harmonious with one’s body and lifestyle.With individualized planning, sophisticated implant options, and refined surgical techniques, the ability to shape one’s silhouette is more precise, safe, and satisfying than ever. In addition to meticulously placing breast implants, Dr. Shaw can also refine a patient’s contours using advanced techniques like mastopexy ( breast lift surgery) and breast reduction — each of which can help reduce sagging or restore a more proportionate breast size, respectively. With a range of aesthetic breast procedures available at his Wichita practice, Dr. Shaw prioritizes developing a personalized, patient-focused treatment plan for each person’s needs and hopes for the outcome.About James M. Shaw, MDDr. James Shaw is a Kansas aesthetic plastic surgeon who specializes in breast enhancement, body contouring, and facial plastic surgery. Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS), Dr. Shaw received his Doctor of Medicine (MD) from The University of Kansas. He completed his plastic surgery training at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston before going into private practice, opening Shaw Plastic Surgery in 2016 to serve the aesthetic needs of the Wichita community. Dr. Shaw holds surgical privileges at Cypress Surgery Center, Andover Surgery Center, Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center, Kansas Medical Center, and Wesley Medical Center. In addition to earning board certification from the ABPS, Dr. Shaw is also a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a Diplomate of the ABPS, and a member of The Aesthetic Society. Dr. Shaw is available for interview upon request.To learn more, please visit shawplasticsurgery.com or facebook.com/ShawPlasticSurgery.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.shawplasticsurgery.com/practice-news/wichita-plastic-surgeon-offers-custom-contours-with-breast-augmentation/ ###Shaw Plastic Surgery1923 N. Greenwich Rd.Wichita, KS 67206(316) 669-4067Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.