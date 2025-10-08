The Motorist Assurance Program reminds motorists during Car Care Month in October to schedule inspections that prepare vehicles for fall and winter conditions.

WOODRIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motorist Assurance Program Highlights October Car Care Month with Seasonal Inspection Reminder

The Motorist Assurance Program (MAP) is urging drivers to take advantage of Car Care Month this October by scheduling a seasonal inspection to prepare their vehicles for fall and winter conditions.

MAP emphasizes that routine automotive maintenance not only improves safety but also helps prevent costly repairs. A fall inspection typically covers tires, brakes, fluids, wiper blades, and heating systems—components that are essential for reliable performance in colder weather.

The organization reminds drivers that planning ahead reduces the likelihood of breakdowns during adverse conditions and helps extend the lifespan of vehicles. Motorists are encouraged to work with trusted service providers who follow industry standards and prioritize transparency in inspections.

A Word from the Sr. Director

“October’s Car Care Month is a valuable reminder that preventive inspections help ensure safety and reliability. A seasonal check-up supports both consumer confidence and industry standards,” said Jeff Cox, Sr. Director of the Motorist Assurance Program.

About Motorist Assurance Program

The Motorist Assurance Program (MAP) is a nonprofit organization based in Woodridge, Illinois, advocating for the rights of drivers nationwide. Founded to protect motorists from unfair enforcement and overregulation, MAP focuses on issues such as due process, speed limit reform, surveillance, traffic camera abuse, and the right to repair. The organization provides legal resources, educational content, and a platform for grassroots policy engagement. They are located at 3321 Hobson Rd A, Woodridge, IL 60517, United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

