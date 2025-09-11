New Anthology Gives Voice to the Ones Left Behind

Stories of Friends and Family Lost

Stories of Friends and Family Lost captures the raw resilience of grief, featuring Dr. Parul Dua Makkar’s heartfelt story honoring her brother and her father.

When my brother died, I wrote to keep his voice alive. When my father died, I realized I was writing to keep both of them with me. This book is not only my story, it is our story.” — Dr. Parul Dua Makkar

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grief has a way of reshaping us, yet within its ache lies the undeniable thread of love that endures. Stories of Friends and Family Lost : From the Ones Who Loved Them is a powerful new anthology that captures this truth through deeply personal stories of remembrance, resilience, and healing. Among the moving contributions is that of award-winning author and oral cancer advocate Dr. Parul Dua Makkar , who honors not only her late brother, Dr. Manu Dua, but also her father, who passed away while she was writing her tribute.This is not just a book ; it is a living archive of courage, a testament to the way love continues to echo long after loss. Each chapter offers readers a window into the raw, unfiltered emotions of those left behind, while also illuminating the ways in which memory becomes a form of resilience.Dr. Makkar’s chapter is a deeply personal reflection that expands her legacy of advocacy. Already known for her award-winning book Life Interrupted: Dr. Dua’s Survival Guide, which has received global recognition, including the 2024 American Legacy Book Award for Health – Cancer and honors from the International Impact Book Awards, NYC Big Book Awards, and CIPA EVVY Awards, she continues to bring visibility to grief, loss, and the importance of community support.“When my brother died, I wrote to keep his voice alive. When my father died, I realized I was writing to keep both of them with me. This book is not only my story, it is our story. It is about family, memory, and the love that never leaves. In fact, the entire book is dedicated to my father,” said Dr. Parul Dua Makkar.With this release, readers will receive more than a book. Each special edition purchased includes:-A personally signed copy of Stories of Friends and Family Lost by Dr. Parul Dua Makkar-Exclusive access to a curated grief resource guide, featuring counselors, hotlines, and healing tools-A heartfelt personal message from Dr. Dua Makkar herselfStories of Friends and Family Lost is not only a tribute to Dr. Manu Dua and Dr. Dua Makkar’s father, but it is also a gift to anyone navigating the complexities of grief. By sharing these stories, the anthology builds bridges between the grieving and the healing, reminding readers that love remains the most powerful legacy of all. You can buy the book on her website: https://parulduamakkar.com/book/ About Dr. Parul Dua Makkar:Dr. Parul Dua Makkar is an oral cancer advocate, speaker, and multi-award-winning author. Her debut book, Life Interrupted: Dr. Dua’s Survival Guide, has been internationally celebrated for its unflinching honesty and compassionate guidance. Dr. Parul Dua Makkar is a recipient of the Women of Inspiration award by Universal Women's Network, and Dr. Manu Dua is a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by the South Asian Inspirational Award in Calgary. Through her writing, speaking, and advocacy, Dr. Makkar continues to honor her brother’s memory and empower others facing grief, loss, and cancer journeys.Media Contact:Blair Kaplan Venables, blair@blairkaplan.ca604-838-4234

