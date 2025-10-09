ProComp Consulting Announces Integration of Serenia Life’s New Critical Illness Insurance Product into ProCloud

ProComp integrates Serenia Life’s new Critical Illness Insurance into ProCloud, enhancing advisor tools and expanding protection options for Canadians

ProComp’s mission is to empower insurance companies and their distribution partners with modern, reliable tools that simplify the business of insurance.” — Joe Alaimo, President and CEO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProComp Consulting Inc., a Canadian leader in insurance technology solutions, is proud to announce that Serenia Life Financial’s newly launched Critical Illness Insurance product is now available in ProCloud, ProComp’s cloud-based illustration system used by life insurance advisors and brokers across Canada.

The new product from Serenia Life offers Canadians flexible protection with three plan options — Term 20, Term to Age 75, and 20-Pay Term to Age 75 — along with three Return of Premium rider options: Return of Premium on Surrender, Return of Premium on Expiry, and Return of Premium on Death. By integrating this new offering into ProCloud at launch, Serenia Life has ensured its advisors can seamlessly generate professional, compliant new business illustrations for their clients.

“ProComp’s mission is to empower insurance companies and their distribution partners with modern, reliable tools that simplify the business of insurance,” said Joe Alaimo, President and CEO of ProComp Consulting Inc. “We are proud to support Serenia Life in bringing this important product to market. By making it available in ProCloud from day one, we are helping advisors provide clarity, confidence, and trusted financial protection options to Canadian families.”

For Serenia Life, this launch represents more than a new product — it is an extension of its commitment to guiding members with kindness and protecting their financial well-being.

“At Serenia Life, our purpose is rooted in helping Canadians live with confidence, knowing they are supported during life’s most challenging moments,” said Karen Mendoza, Director, Product Innovation at Serenia Life Insurance. “The addition of Critical Illness Insurance to our product suite reflects our promise to meet members’ evolving needs, while integrating with ProCloud ensures that our advisors can illustrate these options with ease and professionalism.”

The integration of Serenia Life’s Critical Illness Insurance product into ProCloud underscores the companies’ shared focus on innovation, advisor support, and member-centered solutions.

About ProComp Consulting Inc.

ProComp Consulting Inc. is a Canadian InsurTech company specializing in illustration and marketing systems for the life insurance industry. Its flagship platform, ProCloud, provides both New Business and Inforce Illustration solutions, helping advisors and brokers deliver clear, compliant, and client-friendly insurance illustrations.

About Serenia Life Financial

With roots that go back nearly 100 years in Canada, Serenia Life Financial is the kinder way to do life insurance – offering protection, financial security, and community impact to Canadians. Serenia Life guides its members with one-to-one support, unique benefits, and a commitment to living generously — ensuring prosperity and generosity go hand in hand.

ProComp Product Suite

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.