ProComp Consulting Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation and Excellence

ProComp Consulting, a leading InsurTech company specializing in cloud-based solutions and consulting services, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

– ProComp Consulting, a leading InsurTech company specializing in cloud-based solutions and consulting services, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Since its founding in 1995, ProComp Consulting has been at the forefront of technological innovation, providing smart, flexible insurance marketing software that helps clients exceed sales targets and streamline their procurement processes.

Over the past three decades, ProComp Consulting has grown from a small startup to a trusted partner for insurance companies across North America. The company's product suite includes solutions such as New Business and Inforce illustrations, insurance concepts, direct to consumer quotes and Needs Analysis, which empower prospects to calculate insurance needs, get quotes quickly, and guide advisors through complex presentations with ease. ProComp Consulting's secured cloud-based software applications combine advanced functionality with an intuitive experience, ensuring data is passed securely between all applications and external systems.

"Our journey over the past 30 years has been marked by continuous innovation and a commitment to excellence," said Joe Alaimo, CEO of ProComp Consulting. "We are proud of the impact we've made in the insurance industry and look forward to continuing to provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

ProComp Consulting's senior consultants, each with a minimum of 15 years of experience, have played a crucial role in the company's success. Their expertise in actuarial, insurance technology, and business consulting has helped clients navigate complex challenges such as policyholder tax, insurance pricing, IFRS 17 implementation, and the conversion of administration and illustration systems.

As ProComp Consulting celebrates this milestone, the company remains dedicated to its mission of delivering innovative solutions that drive business growth and enhance customer engagement. To learn more about ProComp Consulting, its software and services, visit www.procompconsulting.ca.

About ProComp Consulting

ProComp Consulting is an InsurTech company that specializes in cloud-based solutions and consulting services. With a focus on business and IT transformation, ProComp Consulting provides high-level strategic consulting, business change leadership, and quality assurance assistance. The company's product suite includes solutions for new business illustration, inforce illustration, e-application, and more.

