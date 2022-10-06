Serenia Life Financial added ProComp Consulting’s ProQuote cloud-based client life insurance quotation component

Leading member-based insurance provider adds intuitive client life insurance quote to website to provide self-serve way to access a life insurance sales quote.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProComp Consulting, provider of cloud-based insurance illustration solutions, today announced that Serenia Life Financial has added ProQuote to its suite of ProCloud services. The new ProQuote service (Serenia Life – get a quote) is a cloud-based life insurance quotation component optimized to be easy-to-use and unintimidating for consumers. It also provides the insurer a quick and easy way to connect to the consumer using the service and provides analytics information to optimize the service. ProQuote is made available on the public side of an insurance company’s website enabling prospects to engage, to learn, and discover, by way of a self-serve life insurance quotation experience with quick connection to company agents as required. This service is the latest addition to Serenia Life Financial’s ProCloud suite of products, in addition to a cloud-based new business and in-force illustration system, which is designed for advisors, brokers and client services personnel.

“We are making great strides on our mission to improve our organization’s distribution processes and enabling technologies. We have added ProQuote, the cloud-based life insurance quoting tool designed to engage, inform, and aid consumers in the life insurance purchasing process. Adding ProQuote to the ProCloud tools, we expect to significantly improve our distribution enabling technologies for our consumers, agents, and brokers. In 2021 we implemented the Procloud Illustration system for New Business and Inforce. ProQuote conforms to the same high standards and uses the same core calculation engine as ProCloud.

Implementation was quick and ProComp’s experts made it happen with little effort on our part.”

– Angela Ricci, Chief Marketing Officer Serenia Life Financial



“ProComp Consulting is delighted to continue to be a strong partner to Serenia Life Financial to help them achieve their goals of growth and providing its customers best-in-class products and services. The addition of ProQuote to their ProCloud system will:

• provide a digital toolkit that advisors can easily access across multiple devices and platforms,

• make it simpler to present insurance solutions to clients, and

• add services to allow prospects and clients to learn and quote on life insurance.

ProComp Consulting is happy to support Serenia Life Financial in these initiatives.”

– Joe Alaimo, President & CEO ProComp Consulting

About Serenia Life Financial:

Serenia Life Financial is a member-based organization that provides insurance and investment solutions to more than 33,000 members across Canada. The business manages assets of $391 million and had $3.4 billion of in-force insurance as of December 31, 2021. Serenia Life is committed to re-investing a portion of their earnings into community outreach and unique member benefits that support members, their families, and the causes they care about. They’re on a mission to prove a business can be kind and to inspire generosity in their employees, their members, and the communities they serve.

About ProComp Consulting:

ProComp Consulting combines actuarial and IT expertise to provide insurance providers with the products or people to meet their insurance product needs. ProComp combines business intelligence and pre-built business rules with calculation and report engines so that their suite of products are ready to use at head office, by insurance agents or by insurance customers. ProComp offers new and in-force illustration, e-applications, insurance concept, and financial needs analysis calculator software driving from a common calculation engine, designed to be cloud-native.

TM – Serenia Life Financial is an alternate trade name of FaithLife Financial

Our Products