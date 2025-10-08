Speeding-Related Crashes Claim More Than 1,400 Lives in Texas Annually: DriveSafe Online Urges Drivers to Slow Down

DriveSafe Online saves money, saves lives. DriveSafe Online courses are 100% online for easy viewing.

With proper training and awareness, Texas drivers can reduce their risk and help save lives on state highways.

Defensive driving isn’t just about reacting, it’s about anticipating. When drivers understand how speed affects control, they are far more likely to make it home safely.” — Patrick Mileham

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas continues to lead the nation in speeding-related traffic deaths. In 2024 alone, excessive speed contributed to 158,362 crashes across the Lone Star State and claimed 1,467 lives, which is more than one-third of all traffic fatalities. Nationwide, speed was a factor in 11,775 deaths, representing 29% of all U.S. traffic fatalities.Texas’ sprawling interstate network, high speed limits, and fast-growing metro corridors create a perfect storm for speed-related collisions. Male drivers between ages 18 and 34 represent a significant share of these deadly crashes, many involving single-vehicle rollovers, lane departures, or rear-end impacts on dry roads.“Speed limits are in place for a reason,” said Patrick Mileham, DriveSafe Online Director of Editorial Development. “Every mile per hour over the limit shortens reaction time, increases stopping distance, and raises the odds that a crash will be deadly. Drivers must know how to manage situations that can quickly become dangerous.”The High Cost of Speed in TexasOverconfidence is a major factor in speeding-related crashes. Many drivers believe their skill or experience can overcome the laws of physics. This false sense of control leads drivers to underestimate stopping distances, overestimate their reaction time, and take risks that quickly turn deadly at high speeds.At 60 mph, a vehicle travels the length of a football field in just 3.4 seconds, barely enough time for drivers to react to sudden lane changes, wildlife crossings, or debris on Texas highways.How Defensive Driver Training Helps Reduce Speeding-Related CrashesThe DriveSafe Online Texas Defensive Driving Course helps drivers develop safer habits behind the wheel. The online program includes interactive training on:• Managing speed and space to maintain safe following distances• Recognizing danger zones where speeding leads to higher crash rates (rural roads, work zones, and interstates)• Anticipating risky behavior from other drivers and planning evasive maneuvers• Understanding stopping distances and reaction times at various speeds• Recovering safely from skids or loss of control due to excessive speedApproved by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), DriveSafe Online courses (including the Spanish language version) may qualify for ticket dismissal and insurance discounts where available, making them both educational and practical for individual and fleet drivers.“Defensive driving isn’t just about reacting, it’s about anticipating,” added Mileham. When drivers understand how speed affects control, they are far more likely to make it home safely.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.