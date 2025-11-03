Accurate Total Auto Care Joins Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association (AMRA)

Accurate Total Auto Care in Springdale, AR, announces its membership in the Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association (AMRA), improving standards.

SPRINGDALE, AR — November 2025 – Accurate Total Auto Care has announced its official membership in the Automotive Maintenance & Repair Association (AMRA), a national organization dedicated to improving the reputation, quality, and reliability of the automotive service industry. The membership highlights Accurate Total Auto Care’s continued commitment to integrity, customer trust, and industry advancement.

Founded in 1998, the Springdale-based shop has long emphasized transparent service practices and technical excellence. Joining AMRA allows Accurate Total Auto Care to participate in ongoing training, ethical standards programs, and industry initiatives that promote consumer confidence and professional accountability. The affiliation also supports the shop’s focus on ensuring fair pricing and honest communication with every customer.

Located at 1809 S. Pleasant, Suite B, Springdale, AR 72764, the company continues to provide dependable auto repair in Springdale, AR, with ASE-certified technicians, modern diagnostics, and a customer-first philosophy. Membership in AMRA reinforces Accurate Total Auto Care’s long-term dedication to excellence in service and industry ethics.

A Word from the Owner

“Becoming a member of AMRA reflects our dedication to maintaining the highest level of professionalism and accountability in the automotive industry,” said Michael Kneitz, Owner of Accurate Total Auto Care.

About Accurate Total Auto Care

Founded in 1998 and based in Springdale, Arkansas, Accurate Total Auto Care provides a full range of transmission and general auto repair services for domestic, Asian, and European vehicles. Family-owned and operated, the shop serves Northwest Arkansas with a focus on honesty, transparency, and high-quality craftsmanship.

Legal Disclaimer:

