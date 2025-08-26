The Beckage Firm Now Offers In-House Data Protection Officer Services, Rare Among U.S. Law Firms

The Beckage Firm. Data Security & Privacy, AI & Crypto Law Firm. Lee Merreot, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E, CIPM, CDPO

The Beckage Firm introduces in-house Data Protection Officer (DPO) services, one of the few U.S. Law firms to offer a fully embedded solution

This service is uncommon because it requires a rare blend of legal expertise, technical knowledge, and independent oversight” — Lee Merreot

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beckage Firm , a nationally recognized leader in data privacy and cybersecurity law, located in Buffalo, NY and Austin, TX, has launched a specialized in-house Data Protection Officer (DPO) service to help businesses meet the mounting demands of global privacy regulations, including the GDPR. One of the few law firms in the United States to offer a fully embedded DPO service, The Beckage Firm leverages its deep regulatory knowledge and operational experience to deliver independent, business-minded privacy leadership.As privacy frameworks evolve worldwide, organizations are under growing pressure to demonstrate compliance, manage risk, and respond effectively to regulators and data subjects. Appointing a qualified DPO is a legal requirement for many, and a strategic advantage for others—but few firms can provide a DPO who satisfies both legal and operational standards.“This service is uncommon because it requires a rare blend of legal expertise, technical knowledge, and independent oversight,” says Lee Merreot, Certified Information Privacy Professional (E/US) and lead DPO at The Beckage Firm. “We’re uniquely positioned to offer it. Our clients gain not just a checkbox solution, but a trusted privacy officer who understands the law, the business and can speak knowledgably and directly to regulators.”The Beckage Firm’s DPO service boasts industry-leading certifications including Certified Data Protection Officer (CDPO), CIPP/US, CIPP/E, CIPM, and OneTrust Privacy Professional. Their hands-on services include monitoring GDPR compliance, advising leadership, responding to data subject access requests (DSARs), overseeing DPIAs, strengthening privacy policies, and managing communications with supervisory authorities—all while maintaining the independence required by law.This new DPO offering follows the launch of the firm’s drone compliance and advisory services, underscoring The Beckage Firm’s reputation for staying ahead of emerging technologies and legal developments. From artificial intelligence to ADA website accessibility, the firm remains a go-to partner for clients navigating high-risk, high-complexity regulatory environments.The Beckage Firm’s robust service offerings include data security, data privacy, incident response, ADA accessibility, cryptocurrency fraud, artificial intelligence, litigation, class actions, and regulatory matters.For more information about The Beckage Firm and how we may assist your organization, visit: The Beckage Firm Website and follow us on LinkedIn **Attorney Advertisement – Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes**

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.