The Beckage Firm Now Offers In-House Data Protection Officer Services, Rare Among U.S. Law Firms
The Beckage Firm introduces in-house Data Protection Officer (DPO) services, one of the few U.S. Law firms to offer a fully embedded solution
As privacy frameworks evolve worldwide, organizations are under growing pressure to demonstrate compliance, manage risk, and respond effectively to regulators and data subjects. Appointing a qualified DPO is a legal requirement for many, and a strategic advantage for others—but few firms can provide a DPO who satisfies both legal and operational standards.
“This service is uncommon because it requires a rare blend of legal expertise, technical knowledge, and independent oversight,” says Lee Merreot, Certified Information Privacy Professional (E/US) and lead DPO at The Beckage Firm. “We’re uniquely positioned to offer it. Our clients gain not just a checkbox solution, but a trusted privacy officer who understands the law, the business and can speak knowledgably and directly to regulators.”
The Beckage Firm’s DPO service boasts industry-leading certifications including Certified Data Protection Officer (CDPO), CIPP/US, CIPP/E, CIPM, and OneTrust Privacy Professional. Their hands-on services include monitoring GDPR compliance, advising leadership, responding to data subject access requests (DSARs), overseeing DPIAs, strengthening privacy policies, and managing communications with supervisory authorities—all while maintaining the independence required by law.
This new DPO offering follows the launch of the firm’s drone compliance and advisory services, underscoring The Beckage Firm’s reputation for staying ahead of emerging technologies and legal developments. From artificial intelligence to ADA website accessibility, the firm remains a go-to partner for clients navigating high-risk, high-complexity regulatory environments.
The Beckage Firm’s robust service offerings include data security, data privacy, incident response, ADA accessibility, cryptocurrency fraud, artificial intelligence, litigation, class actions, and regulatory matters.
