For Immediate Release: October 08, 2025
Schools Are Taking Steps to Create Asthma-Friendly Environments
Health Department recognizes 30 schools for improving air quality and reducing asthma triggers
WATERBURY, VT – Vermont has the nation’s fifth-highest asthma rate, and schools play a critical role in creating a healthier school environment by improving indoor air quality, reducing triggers and training staff to help students manage their symptoms.
“Asthma can cause missed school days, make it difficult to concentrate, limit play and sports and just make it harder for kids to learn and enjoy their time at school,” said Interim Health Commissioner Julie Arel. “Fortunately, there are steps we can take to ensure a healthy school environment for all our kids, including those with asthma.”
The Health Department is recognizing 30 schools as “Asthma-Friendly” for 2024-2025 and encouraging all schools to learn more about how they can take steps to become asthma-friendly.
More than 30 people were also recognized as Asthma Champions for helping their schools reach medal-level recognition, including nurses, facilities/grounds directors, administrative assistants and district-level nurse leaders.
Asthma is a serious condition that causes clogging and swelling of the airways, often leading to shortness of breath, wheezing and coughing. 61% of children with asthma have uncontrolled asthma and 51% have had an attack in the past year. Vermont’s asthma rates are due in part to the prevalence of older and poorly ventilated buildings, as well as high rates of tobacco use.
The Asthma-friendly Schools Program works with schools to make it easier to support the health of all students. Steps schools can take include:
Ensuring school nurses know the students with asthma – particularly those at higher risk of asthma exacerbations or flare-ups
Collecting up-to-date asthma action plans for students
Training school staff in asthma management and emergency response
Taking steps to improve air quality on school campuses
Using safer cleaning and disinfecting products
Training staff in asthma care standards
Enforcing vehicle idling policies
Banning tobacco use on school grounds
Learn more about how to become an Asthma-Friendly School at healthvermont.gov/wellness/asthma-lung-disease/asthma-friendly-schools.
Learn more about asthma in Vermont at healthvermont.gov/wellness/asthma-lung-disease.
