For Immediate Release: October 31, 2025

Media Contact: Kyle Casteel

Communication Office │ Department of Health

802-863-7280 │ [email protected]

Your Health Matters This Cold and Flu Season

Vermonters should get vaccinated now to protect themselves and loved ones from severe illness

WATERBURY, VT — With winter approaching, Vermont health officials are encouraging everyone to take steps to protect themselves, their families, and their communities from flu, COVID-19 and RSV – including getting vaccinated.

“Vaccination helps keep our communities strong,” said Health Commissioner Rick Hildebrant, MD. “By staying up to date on recommended vaccines, we not only reduce our own risk of severe illness, but we also help protect those around us.”

This season’s flu and COVID-19 vaccines are updated to target the most recent strains of the viruses and are recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. Immunizations for RSV are also widely available for pregnant people, infants, and older adults.

People at higher risk of serious illness, including older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems, are especially encouraged to get vaccinated.

Vermont health officials published updated recommendations for the COVID-19 vaccine this year to help ensure anyone who wants the vaccine is able to get it. Anyone age 5 and up can get COVID-19 and flu vaccines at a pharmacy. Vaccines are also available through health care providers, including for children under age 5 – reach out to your provider to learn more.

Health insurance will cover the cost for most people to get vaccinated. Adults younger than 65 without health insurance, or whose insurance does not include immunizations, can get vaccines at no cost through their Local Health Office.

Like any medicine, vaccines can cause side effects. They're usually mild, like a sore arm or feeling tired for a day or two.

“Good health is a shared effort,” Dr. Hildebrant said. “Getting vaccinated, washing hands often, and staying home when sick all help us care for ourselves and each other. If you have questions about vaccines, talk with your health care provider or pharmacist. They can help you make the best decision for you and your family.”

Stay in-the-know this respiratory virus season:

The Health Department monitors flu activity seasonally, COVID-19 throughout the year and publishes an annual vaccination dashboard.

Find more information at HealthVermont.gov/StayHealthy.

