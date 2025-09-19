For Immediate Release

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT TAKES ACTION TO ENSURE ACCESS TO COVID-19 VACCINES FOR VERMONTERS

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Health today announced actions taken to ensure all Vermonters have access to COVID-19 vaccines through primary care providers and pharmacies across Vermont.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way for us to protect ourselves and others, especially as we head into the fall season,” said Governor Phil Scott. “This order is a necessary step to make sure those who want a vaccine, can get one.”

To achieve this, the Department of Health has issued a standing order allowing for the administration of the vaccine based on guidance from national medical associations. With recent changes to vaccine administration guidance, this order will enable pharmacies to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Vermonters who choose to receive one, as they have in past years.

“These recommendations should make it clear to Vermonters and providers that COVID-19 vaccines are available to all who want and need them,” said interim Health Commissioner Julie Arel. “The science has not changed. Vaccines are the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19.”

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and how to protect yourself from COVID-19, flu and RSV visit HealthVermont.gov/StayHealthy.

