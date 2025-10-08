Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness Launches EXOmind™ Mental Wellness Treatment and Hosts ‘Rewire & Refresh’ Event

EXOmind is more than a device; it’s part of our commitment to advanced, holistic care. Our mission is to support the well-being of every patient in a comprehensive way.” — Linda Harkavy, MD

EAST MEADOW, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness today announced the addition of EXOmind™, a non-invasive, drug-free, FDA-cleared mental wellness treatment, to its portfolio of innovative therapies. To introduce the technology, the practice will host Rewire & Refresh with EXOmind on Wednesday, October 15th, 2025.“We believe true wellness starts from within,” said Linda Harkavy, MD, Founder and Medical Director of Form & Function. “EXOmind represents an exciting new approach to mental wellness. It addresses the mind as an important part of overall well-being, offering support for individuals looking to manage anxiety , brain fog, and other concerns. Patients have reported feeling more centered, less anxious, and more in control after treatment, which aligns with our goal of providing holistic wellness solutions.”EXOmind utilizes ExoTMS™, a patented, second-generation transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) technology developed over a decade and supported by extensive research on safety and effectiveness. The therapy gently stimulates key brain areas involved in emotional regulation, cognitive function, and self-control, helping encourage healthy activity and enhance neural connectivity.Key Benefits of EXOmindUnder 30 minutes per session — quick to schedule with minimal disruptionWalk-in, walk-out — no downtime; resume normal activities right awayNon-invasive and drug-free — supportive option beyond traditional pharmaceuticalsScience-backed — based on 10+ years of development and research“At Form & Function, we understand the critical role the mind plays in overall wellness,” added Dr. Harkavy. “EXOmind is more than a device; it’s part of our commitment to advanced, holistic care. Our mission is to support the well-being of every patient in a comprehensive way.”Event DetailsWhat: Rewire & Refresh with EXOmind — overview, device viewing, Q&A, and light bitesWhen: Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 5:00–7:30 PM (EDT)Where: Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness, 325 Merrick Avenue, Suite 200, East Meadow, NY 11554Who: Hosted by Form & Function; featuring Dr. Linda Harkavy and the BTL teamRegister for the event on Eventbrite HERE. Note: EXOmind is not intended to diagnose or treat medical or psychiatric conditions. Individuals should consult their healthcare providers for personal medical advice.About Form & Function Aesthetics and WellnessForm & Function Aesthetics and Wellness is a wellness and aesthetics practice in East Meadow, NY. Founded by Dr. Linda Harkavy, the practice offers state-of-the-art, non-invasive treatments that address both appearance and overall well-being. With a holistic approach, Form & Function helps patients feel confident and healthy from the inside out. Learn more at formandfunctionaesthetics.com or call (516) 515-9113.

