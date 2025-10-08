The Talk Awards Recognizes Three Businesses for 16 Years of Outstanding Service and Satisfaction

A restaurant, a chiropractor and a car wash are honored for continuing to provide customers and patients with the highest levels of customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three businesses with a legacy of award-winning customer service are recognized again, each receiving their sixteenth Talk Award.Busch Chiropractic Pain Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has successfully treated thousands of patients suffering from chronic pain conditions including neuropathy; back, neck, knee and shoulder pain; carpal tunnel; and more. The center prides itself on the success of its nonsurgical, drug-free treatments, and Founder Dr. Richard E. Busch, III, is a pioneer in bringing DRS™ spinal decompression technology to the national forefront. As a patient-centered healthcare clinic, Busch Chiropractic Pain Center is focused on providing the highest standard of care to its patients and improving the overall health and wellness of the community. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/busch-chiropractic-pain-center/ Hellas Restaurant and Bakery in Tarpon Springs, Florida, is a cornerstone of the Greek community on Florida’s historic Sponge Docks. For more than 50 years, the Karterouliotis family has served up authentic Greek food and pastries, offering the Tampa Bay area an unparalleled Greek dining experience while keeping their rich heritage alive. Customers can also take home some delicious pastries from the onsite retail bakery. At Hellas, they embody the spirit of the Greek word, parea, which means the company of friends who gather to share experiences. It’s always more than a meal to them, and patrons have noticed. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/hellas-restaurant-and-bakery/ Gold Coast Car Wash in Chicago offers customers everything from exterior-only to full-service washes and complete detailing services, specializing in providing high-quality hand washing. Add-on services include shampooing floor mats, cleaning and treating leather, wash and wax, and an engine clean, all geared toward making cars look their best. Open seven days a week, and until 7:30 p.m. every day but Sunday, Gold Coast Car Wash goes out of its way to be available and serve customers. Service like this is just one reason it has earned 16 straight Talk Awards . For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/gold-coast-car-wash/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

