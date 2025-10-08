Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of Connecticut Wins 16th Consecutive Talk Award for Patient Satisfaction

Connecticut dental practice continues its legacy of patient service and satisfaction.

Our dentists work hard to give you the individual attention you deserve and a positive experience at the dentist’s office.” — Aaron M. Gross, DMD

HAMDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of Connecticut has earned its 16th consecutive Talk Award for outstanding patient satisfaction Aaron M. Gross, DMD, and the team at Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry of Connecticut have earned a reputation as one of the most comprehensive and caring dental practices in the New Haven area. Patients turn to them for everything from routine dental checkups to cutting-edge treatments.“We strive to provide services for the entire family in an environment where you feel comfortable,” says Dr. Gross. “Our dentists work hard to give you the individual attention you deserve and a positive experience at the dentist’s office.”What began as a small neighborhood dental practice in 2001 now has three locations to serve the community with offices in Hamden, East Haven and Branford. Founded by Dr. Gross, the practice’s team of practitioners also includes Dr. Nicole B. Becker, Dr. Dominic Gambino, Dr. Hillary Mendillo and Dr. Courtney Regan.Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of Connecticut brings together all the best under one roof: an approachable and caring team, individual attention for each patient, and state-of-the-art dental care. Whether it’s new techniques for teeth whitening or immediate implants, Dr. Gross is known for finding and implementing the most technologically advanced services for his patients.“Our passion for dental technology is rooted in our passion for our patients,” says Dr. Gross. “Our mission is to give you a smile that’s both healthy and beautiful. We achieve this by using technology that results in earlier and more accurate diagnoses, more precise treatments, and better patient outcomes.”“Dr. Gross and his entire team from the minute you walk in are so welcoming and accommodating,” says Jennifer F. “State-of-the-art equipment and techniques and actually as far as dentistry goes, they all make it as comfortable as possible. They hygienists are the best in what they do and always explain all they are going to do, and they make each process go smoothly.”“These guys get to be family after a while,” says Frances F. “Not only do you get the best care, you get wonderful people who care about you. I am so grateful for them.”With high praise from clients like this, it’s no wonder the practice has a reputation for excellence and a host of patient satisfaction awards.Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of Connecticut has offices at 1240 Whitney Avenue in Hamden, 16 Main Street in East Haven and 62 Kirkham Street in Branford. For more information, call 203-601-7715 or go online to www.cosmeticandimplantdentistryofct.com . Visit the practice’s Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/cosmetic-and-implant-dentistry-of-ct About The Talk Awards The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

