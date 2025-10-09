Schneider Industries and S4M Announce Online Auction for 1,200 TPD Soybean Crush Facility in Greenwood, MS
Comprehensive Sale Offers Fully Integrated Processing Equipment from a Shuttered Oilseed Facility
The sale follows a six-month, on-site recovery and equipment preparation project led by Troy Fezler of S4M, ensuring all systems were cataloged, documented, and readied for redeployment. The auction—now live and closing October 15 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time—presents a significant opportunity for companies in the oilseed, food ingredient, and renewable fuels sectors to acquire proven process equipment.
Among the featured assets is a Crown DTDC 12-High Crown Desolventizer-Toaster-Dryer-Cooler (Lot 108), along with key systems supporting extraction, desolventizing, meal handling, and plant utilities. Each asset has been inspected and detailed to support engineering evaluation and integration into new or existing operations.
“The Greenwood auction exemplifies how Schneider Industries and Solutions 4 Manufacturing deliver measurable results through disciplined asset management and technical execution,” said Josh Schneider, Vice President of Schneider Industries. “This collaboration combines field-level precision with global market reach—creating maximum value for sellers and opportunity for buyers worldwide.”
Together, Schneider Industries and Solutions 4 Manufacturing bring decades of expertise in industrial liquidation, process optimization, and equipment lifecycle management, offering a trusted pathway for organizations seeking to recover or redeploy capital assets efficiently.
Auction Details
Facility Location: Greenwood, Mississippi
Auction Close: October 15, 10:00 a.m. CT
Available Lots: 375+
Register & Bid: https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/schneiderind/catalogue-id-schneider10577
Media Contact
Josh Schneider
Vice President, Schneider Industries
📞 (314) 853-2636
✉️ joshs@schneiderind.com
Troy Fezler
Solutions 4 Manufacturing
📞 (217) 245-2919 ext. 301
✉️ troy@solutions4mfg.com
