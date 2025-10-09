Submit Release
Schneider Industries and S4M Announce Online Auction for 1,200 TPD Soybean Crush Facility in Greenwood, MS

Comprehensive Sale Offers Fully Integrated Processing Equipment from a Shuttered Oilseed Facility

This collaboration combines field-level precision with global market reach—creating maximum value for sellers and opportunity for buyers worldwide.”
— Josh Schneider
GREENWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schneider Industries, a global leader in industrial asset management, has partnered with Solutions 4 Manufacturing (S4M) to conduct the sale of a 1,200 Tons-Per-Day Soybean Crush Plant located in Greenwood, Mississippi. The facility’s assets are being offered via online auction, featuring over 375 lots of processing and material handling equipment.

The sale follows a six-month, on-site recovery and equipment preparation project led by Troy Fezler of S4M, ensuring all systems were cataloged, documented, and readied for redeployment. The auction—now live and closing October 15 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time—presents a significant opportunity for companies in the oilseed, food ingredient, and renewable fuels sectors to acquire proven process equipment.

Among the featured assets is a Crown DTDC 12-High Crown Desolventizer-Toaster-Dryer-Cooler (Lot 108), along with key systems supporting extraction, desolventizing, meal handling, and plant utilities. Each asset has been inspected and detailed to support engineering evaluation and integration into new or existing operations.

“The Greenwood auction exemplifies how Schneider Industries and Solutions 4 Manufacturing deliver measurable results through disciplined asset management and technical execution,” said Josh Schneider, Vice President of Schneider Industries. “This collaboration combines field-level precision with global market reach—creating maximum value for sellers and opportunity for buyers worldwide.”

Together, Schneider Industries and Solutions 4 Manufacturing bring decades of expertise in industrial liquidation, process optimization, and equipment lifecycle management, offering a trusted pathway for organizations seeking to recover or redeploy capital assets efficiently.

Auction Details

Facility Location: Greenwood, Mississippi

Auction Close: October 15, 10:00 a.m. CT

Available Lots: 375+

Register & Bid: https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/schneiderind/catalogue-id-schneider10577

Media Contact

Josh Schneider
Vice President, Schneider Industries
📞 (314) 853-2636
✉️ joshs@schneiderind.com

Troy Fezler
Solutions 4 Manufacturing
📞 (217) 245-2919 ext. 301
✉️ troy@solutions4mfg.com

Josh Schneider
Schneider Industries, Inc.
+1 3148532636
joshs@schneiderind.com
