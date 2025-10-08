Commissioner Miller Statement on New Screwworm Case in Nueva Leon

AUSTIN – The following statement may be attributed to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in response to a case of New World Screwworm detected in Montemorelos, south of Monterrey, Mexico:

“With a second case nearing the Texas-Mexico border, time is of the essence. The time is now for our state and federal partners to get on board with the deployment of pesticide bait. When utilized right, alongside TDA Swormlure, this is a proven method for eradication. This isn’t just a livestock issue, it’s about protecting Texas jobs, rural communities, and our agricultural lifeblood.

Let me be clear: with the screwworm this close, our world-class Texas cattle industry is too important to take chances. That’s why we’re acting with force and precision now. We have already deployed our state-of-the-art TDA Swormlure traps across south Texas to drive early detection. Working with our partners on both sides of the border, we will do everything possible to stop this pest.