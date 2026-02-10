Commissioner Miller Announces the $100 Million AgLink Continuity Grant Bolstering Food and Fiber Resilience

AUSTIN – Today, Commissioner Miller, the Texas Department of Agriculture(TDA), and the Texas Agriculture Finance Authority (TAFA) announced the AgLink Continuity Grant (AgLink). AgLink will provide critical assistance for eligible agricultural processing and storing facilities in danger of closure due to revenue loss caused by natural disasters—preserving jobs, ensuring continuity of services, and strengthening the supply chain.

AgLink provides the working capital needed to stabilize operations, preserve jobs, and ensure continuity of services during periods of disaster-related revenue loss. Grants in amounts of up to $500,000 will be awarded through a competitive evaluation and selection process. Applications are expected to open mid- to late February 2026.

“Our ability to feed and clothe the nation depends on a strong supply chain—and that includes our processors as well as our producers,” Commissioner Miller said. “The AgLink Continuity Grant is going to strengthen the safety net for all of Texas Agriculture. Strengthening food resiliency protects our food supply and helps keep grocery costs down for Texans.”

The new grant is funded through a major reinvestment in Texas agriculture under House Bill 43, backed by the Texas Department of Agriculture and introduced by State Representative Stan Kitzman. Passed in the Texas 89th Legislative Session as HB 43, AgLink will use state funding to deliver a comprehensive package of support for farmers, ranchers, and processors who routinely face weather extremes, natural disasters, and unpredictable economic pressures. AgLink was created to close critical gaps in assistance and provide support across every segment of the agricultural sector.

AgLink will support critical agricultural processing and handling businesses, including cotton gins, grain elevators, grain warehouses, and rice dryers. When natural disasters such as drought, wildfire, flood, or winter storms strike, these operations often experience significant reductions in raw materials delivered for processing or marketing, resulting in severe financial strain.

Unlike agricultural producers, many of these facilities are ineligible for crop insurance or traditional disaster assistance. Yet their ability to continue operating is essential for producers to market, process, and sell their commodities, and closure of these facilities can leave gaps in the agricultural supply chain that remain long after disaster recovery is complete.

“The 89th Legislative session was one of the strongest ever for Texas agriculture,” Commissioner Miller said. “From historic investments into water conservation to expanded financial support for our farmers and ranchers, we fought hard, and the Legislature delivered. When critical processing or marketing operations shut down, even temporarily, producers lose affordable local access. The AgLink Continuity Grant ensures these businesses stay open, resilient, and ready to serve when producers need them most.”

For information on eligibility, application deadlines, or to sign up for updates and notifications, owners and operators of handling and processing facilities are encouraged to visit the TDA website.