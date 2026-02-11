Commissioner Miller Takes Emergency Action to Protect Texas Agriculture from Invasive Leafhopper Pest

AUSTIN – Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller today issued an emergency quarantine on the two-spotted cotton leafhopper (aka cotton jassid, Amrasca biguttula) to safeguard cotton, nursery, and ornamental sectors. After last year's order lapsed, TDA deemed more time essential to assess pest management tactics and block spread before spring planting.

"This pest is a ticking bomb for Texas agriculture," Miller declared. "Cotton fuels our rural economy—we can't let it ravage yields. We've contained it so far, but this quarantine buys time to outsmart and crush it, protecting farmers, ranchers, and growers."

The rapid-breeding leafhopper triggers "hopperburn," curling leaves, killing tissue, stripping foliage, stunting plants, and slashing cotton yields by up to 50%. Texas cotton alone packs a $1.5 billion+ annual punch; the pest also menaces nurseries, ornamentals, and gardens.

The quarantine curbs artificial movement of regulated items to curb spread and slash long-term costs. Without it, infestations could explode, hiking treatment and compliance bills.

Quarantine Effective Immediately: Issued Feb. 5, 2026; stays active until TDA revises post-pest evaluation.

Regulated Items: All live host crops and nursery plants that could carry the leafhopper.

Quarantined Zones: Cameron, Grimes, Fort Bend, and Wharton counties (confirmed detections). Check TDA's Plant Quality site for updates.

Inbound from Hot Spots: Ban on regulated items from infested states (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina) unless certified pest-free and treated.

Penalties: Violators will be subject to fines up to $4000 each, item seizure/destruction at owner's cost, possible criminal charges.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offers science-backed tips for spotting and battling cotton jassid. View guidance here.