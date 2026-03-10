PHYSICIANS ENCOURAGE MISSISSIPPIANS TO TAKE EARLY PREPARATION STEPS AS SPRING ALLERGY SEASON APPROACHES

JACKSON , MS, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the warmer weather of spring approaches, so does the return of challenging allergy and asthma symptoms related to pollen in Mississippi. Physicians at Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic are urging residents across the state to prepare for allergy season early. Residents can best prepare by recognizing the early signs of allergies and seeking professional treatment to manage symptoms.

From late February through early May, tree pollen brings the brunt of allergens to Mississippians, producing common symptoms like itchy eyes, sneezing, and congestion. Residents throughout the state are encouraged to be proactive about their health, finding tailored treatment plans and expert care with licensed allergy and asthma physicians.

“Simple habits, like keeping windows closed and changing clothes after spending time outside, can make a real difference in reducing your exposure to pollen. But for lasting relief, allergy shots remain one of the most effective long-term solutions we have, and we encourage anyone who suffers each spring to talk to a specialist about whether they're a good candidate," said Dr. Joshua Phillips, MSAAC physician.

Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic is also proudly the only allergy clinic in the state with Pollen Sense, a first-of-its-kind sensor that provides real-time air quality monitoring, particle identification, data collection, and analytics. On the homepage of the MS Asthma & Allergy Clinic website (msaac.com) you can find real time pollen updates to help plan your day.

Rising temperatures have extended the length of allergy season over the last several years, and it is increasingly important for allergy sufferers to manage their symptoms. “Each year, we see more patients seeking relief,” said Dr. Patricia Stewart, a physician at MSAAC’s Jackson clinic. “All of our statewide clinics provide Mississippians with expert care that's also close to home, eliminating the need for long-distance travel to see a specialist.”

While tree pollen is a primary trigger in the spring, other common allergens - including mold, pet dander, dust mites, and insect stings - can contribute to and compound year-round discomfort. The best way to determine your specific allergy triggers and find relief is to schedule an appointment at Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.