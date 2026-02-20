Highland Village Announces New Maison Weiss Ownership

(From left to right) Claire Porter, Chip Porter, Tracy Szilasi, Ken Szilasi, Gabreille Hammett, Liz Spratlin, Art Spratlin

Jackson’s iconic house of style enters a new era with local & female operators

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highland Village, Jackson’s premier retail, dining and entertainment destination, is excited to announce that longtime retailer Maison Weiss is now under the ownership of Jackson-local sisters Liz Mavar Spratlin and Claire Mavar Porter. Maison Weiss has called Highland Village home for more than 50 years, serving as a refined retail destination for women’s fashion, fine jewelry, shoes, handbags and beauty products.

“Having been involved in women’s retail in Jackson for over 15 years with my previous store, Blithe & Vine, the opportunity to own and operate a large-scale boutique like Maison Weiss is a dream come true,” said new owner Liz Spratlin. “We are truly excited to build upon the incredible foundation the Weiss and Szilasi families have established.”

Spratlin and Porter bring both retail and management experience to the 50-year-old storefront. In addition to Spratlin’s business ownership experience, Porter previously worked as a practicing attorney and Chairman of the Mississippi Worker’s Compensation Commission and brings valuable organizational management experience.

“I’m so excited to partner with my sister to continue the legacy of Maison Weiss,” said Porter. “We look forward to working with all the current employees of Maison Weiss to continue providing the high-level experience customers have come to expect.”

By offering internationally coveted luxury brands and modeling its service after the world’s most respected retailers, Maison Weiss is the go-to shopping destination for women seeking the best in Mississippi and beyond and is a household name in Jackson.

Bernard and Nell Weiss, two of Jackson’s leading luxury apparel professionals, founded Maison Weiss in 1975. Their grandson, Ken Szilasi, and his wife, Tracy, have further grown Maison Weiss’s distinguished status since 1985 with the help of their daughter, Gabrielle Hammett.

“Maison Weiss has always been a family run organization, and we are proud of the success we have had,” said Ken Szilasi. “I have deep gratitude to my grandparents, Nell and Bernard Weiss, for bringing me into the business and giving me this opportunity. I also want to thank our local employees over the years for their help in making Maison Weiss a success. I look forward to transitioning the business to Liz and Claire – I think they are the perfect team to carry on my grandparents’ vision for Maison Weiss.”

Ken and Tracy look forward to moving into the next phase of their lives, with plans of travel and fellowship with friends and family.

“Our time at Maison Weiss has been so fulfilling,” said Tracy Szilasi. “We have come to know multiple generations of our customers’ families, and it has been a pleasure serving them and the Jackson community.”

Maison Weiss is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

