State leaders honor MC for 200 years of faith, academic excellence during Day at the Capitol

On hand for MC Day at the Capitol are, from left, House District 56 Rep. Clay Mansell, Mississippi College President Blake Thompson, District 27 Sen. Hillman Frazier, and City of Clinton Mayor Will Purdie.

CLINTON, MS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mississippi College was formally recognized by leaders of the Mississippi State Legislature during a special Day at the Capitol in Jackson on Jan. 22 as part of the University’s 2026 Founders Week, marking the beginning of a yearlong Bicentennial celebration.

The Mississippi Senate and House of Representatives each honored MC for its 200 years of service to the state, recognizing the University’s historic role as Mississippi’s oldest institution of higher learning and its ongoing commitment to academic excellence and to the cause of Christ.

House Speaker Jason White and Sen. Hillman Frazier introduced MC leaders in their respective chambers, and Rep. Clay Mansell presented a formal resolution in the House gallery. MC President Blake Thompson briefly addressed the Senate from the podium.

“Being recognized by both chambers of our State Legislature during our Bicentennial year is a tremendous honor,” Thompson said. “This moment highlights not only our long history as an institution, but also celebrates the countless students, faculty, alumni and supporters who have shaped Mississippi College over the past 200 years.”

Members of the MC community from across the state gathered at the Capitol throughout the day to meet with state leaders and celebrate the University’s legacy. The MC Singers performed in the Capitol Rotunda to mark the occasion.

Though inclement weather prompted the University to postpone some previously scheduled Founders Week activities on Friday, Jan. 23, MC will host numerous Bicentennial events in the coming weeks. They will include:

* A 200th Bicentennial Birthday Party on campus,

* The opening of “1826: The Exhibition,” a celebration of the University’s rich 200-year history in conjunction with the Institute for Southern Storytelling,

* The unveiling of a new Bicentennial Time Capsule, and

* Art exhibits, academic lectures and other celebrations throughout the year.

Information about the rescheduled Bicentennial event dates will be available in the coming weeks. For more information about MC’s Bicentennial celebrations, visit 200.mc.edu.

About Mississippi College

Founded in 1826, Mississippi College is a private, Christian university and is the oldest

institution of higher learning in Mississippi, offering a wide range of undergraduate, graduate,

and professional programs. Learn more about Mississippi College at mc.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.