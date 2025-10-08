Delaware Renaissance Faire 2025 Marks Fourth Season with New Equestrian and Combat Shows

Delafaire 2025 poster Daly Riders will present their Master of the Horse competition Armored Combat Worldwide will also make their Delafaire debut!

Delafaire returns with horses, live armored combat, expanded cast, and more.

TOWNSEND , DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delaware Renaissance Faire ( Delafaire ) returns for its fourth season at Fire Base Lloyd with three festive weekends of family fun, live entertainment, and immersive experiences. This year’s Faire will run Oct. 25–26, Nov. 1–2, and Nov. 8–9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, rain or shine, at 375 Saw Mill Branch Road, Townsend, Del.Now a beloved Delaware fall tradition, Delafaire continues to grow in both scale and spectacle. Visitors in 2025 can expect thrilling new attractions, including the Daly Riders’ Master of the Horse Competition, where skilled equestrians perform feats on horseback, such as ring-lancing and archery. Guests will also witness the debut of live armored combat presented by Armored Combat Worldwide, showcasing knightly battles in full steel armor.Adding to the magic, an expanded cast of whimsical roaming characters will bring laughter, music, and mischief to every corner of the Faire. And once again, guests can participate in faire-wide scavenger hunts; tabletop games in the Gaming Glen; and archery, axe-throwing and more at the Proving Grounds.Themed Weekends and New EntertainmentThis year’s Delafaire will feature three themed weekends that invite guests to join in the revelry:Halloweekend (Oct. 25–26) – Celebrate spooky season with the Faire’s first-ever Jack O’ Lantern Contest, where guests can bring a carved pumpkin for a chance to win four VIP tickets to the 2026 Delaware Renaissance Faire.Fantasy Weekend (Nov. 1–2) – Step into a world of myth and imagination, featuring exclusive performances by The Harmless Danger Variety Show, David Darwin: One Man Sideshow, and the Strangelove Sideshow Spectacle.Time Travellers Weekend (Nov. 8–9) – New for 2025, this final weekend invites guests from every era to join the merriment, from knights and pirates to steampunks and sci-fi adventurers.Daily costume contests for adults, kids, and groups will be held on the main stage, offering prizes for the most creative attire.Feast, Shop, and Be MerryDelafaire’s marketplace will feature more than 90 artisans and craft vendors, offering hand-forged wares, jewelry, and fine artistry. Guests can enjoy delicious Faire food—from turkey legs and BBQ to hand-tossed pizza and vegetarian options—plus ice-cold beverages and treats for all ages. Pub proceeds will benefit Simply Helping Single Dads, a Delaware-based nonprofit that provides financial and emotional support to single fathers in need.Advance tickets are available now at www.delafaire.com/tickets . General admission ranges from $10–$25, with free entry for children ages 4 and under. Veterans, active-duty military, and seniors receive special discounts. Advance ticket purchasing is encouraged to guarantee admission. Tickets will be sold at the front gate pending availability.Follow @delawarefaire on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.About The Delaware Renaissance FaireThe Delaware Renaissance Faire is produced by Found Artifact Entertainment LLC, the team behind Philly Faire (The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire), The Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire of Ansonia, Conn., and The Bucks County Renaissance Faire. Learn more at www.delafaire.com

