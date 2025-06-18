The Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire Returns with 3 Themed Weekends and 4th of July Friday Adventure

All adventurers are welcome at the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire! MFRF logo

Seven days of fantastical fun in Ansonia with tabletop gaming, costumed contests, Saturday night shows, and live entertainment over three immersive weekends.

ANSONIA , CT, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire (MFRF) returns to Warsaw Park in Ansonia, Conn., for its 14th magical season, welcoming adventurers of all ages into an immersive realm of fantasy, steel combat, costumed revelry, and—new this year—tabletop gaming. Running seven days across three themed weekends, from June 28 through July 13, the 2025 Faire promises new performances, expanded interactive experiences, a Friday July 4th celebration, and epic Saturday night Pub Sings & Fire Shows.Whether you’re exploring the Faire’s enchanted lanes or cheering for your favorite fighter, all are welcome at this family-friendly celebration.What’s New for 2025This season marks the debut of three themed weekends, each with its own atmosphere, all-ages costume contests, and surprises:June 28–29: Summerween (trick-or-treating at vendor booths)July 4–6: Heroes vs. Villains (including Friday, July 4th)July 12–13: Time Travellers’ WeekendEach weekend includes Saturday night Fire Shows & Pub Sings, now expanded into a full after-hours party from 7:00–9:00 p.m., featuring fire jugglers, fire breathers, singing and dancing. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.This year, MFRF also introduces the Gaming Glen, hosted by Cardboard Chaos Games. Guests can relax under the trees with a library of board games, daily challenges, and whimsical prizes from the Dragon’s Horde or Auntie’s treasure chest.Looking for a challenge? Join Magibleu’s Conundrum, an epic, live-action scavenger hunt! Find clues from vendors, solve magical mysteries, and even seek out hidden cheese. Three different levels of play—from sleuthing to silliness—ensure fun for all ages and skill levels.A Fully Immersive, Interactive ExperienceThis season builds on the beloved fantasy world of The Shire of Anleigh, with a new chapter of interactive storytelling and dramatic spectacle performed by the Faire’s scripted cast. New this year, guests will encounter an expanded roster of wandering characters, including the debut of the Queen’s Court, who will interact with patrons throughout the grounds.Buy a rose from one of our wandering vendors or hire a Swashbuckling Mercenary to ‘shame thy friends’ (or praise them, if you’re feeling nice) with fluffy tomato torture. Of course, thy friends can exact vengeance at the Proving Grounds by challenging you to axe-throwing and archery, and even foam-safe medieval-style combat hosted by Citadel Battle Sports.MFRF also proudly welcomes back Sustainable Collapse, a genre-blending LARP combining elements of science fiction, post-apocalyptic storytelling and high fantasy, as well as Dice Knights Adventures, which delivers a faire-wide RPG experience.New EntertainmentMFRF continues to offer a rotating lineup of exciting performances each weekend, from live music and singing to juggling and daring stunts. Here are the new acts for Faire-goers this season:Falconry Girl will bring the majesty of birds of prey to life in an educational and awe-inspiring presentation during Weekend 1.For Weekend 2, The Marx Sisters arrive as bumbling would-be jousters from Bumpkinton who crash onto the scene with slapstick comedy and big dreams. Folk duo Rover’s Way will headline the second Saturday Pub Sing, serenading the audience with stirring harmonies and historical tales.And joining MFRF for the full run is newcomer Thom Fuewellery, a “classically trained” purveyor of the Bardic arts, hailing from a time and place so distant that even he can’t quite recall it.There’s truly something for everyone in the 2025 lineup, which features more than a dozen other professional acts, including live steel combat and historic weaponry demonstrations.Fairewide Shopping, Food & BeveragesWith over 80 artisan vendors, guests can shop for handcrafted leather goods, jewelry and accessories, original art, and more. Delicious food options range from traditional turkey legs to innovative delights such as walking charcuterie cups, and everything in between. Quench your thirst with refreshing mocktails or a frozen treat from DaVinci’s Snow Cone Contraption—an 8-foot-tall self-powered hamster wheel.The Faire’s two pubs will also serve up locally sourced libations from Bad Sons Beer Co. in Derby. Proceeds from pub sales will benefit Hole in the Wall Theater, a nonprofit in New Britain.Finally, stop by the Pickle Booth for a refreshing treat or a daring but hydrating pickle juice shot.Ticket InformationThe Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire is open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day at Warsaw Park, located at 119 Pulaski Highway in Ansonia.Saturday evenings feature the Fire Show & Pub Sing from 7:00–9:00 p.m. After-hours entry is included with Saturday tickets or can be purchased separately for just $10 for adults and $5 for youth.Advance tickets are on sale now at www.MFRenFaire.com . Discounts are available for seniors, military veterans and active-duty personnel, and children under 14. Children aged 4 and under attend for free.For the latest info on performers and what to expect, follow @mfrenfaire on Instagram and Facebook.About Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire LLCNow in its 14th season, the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire is produced by Found Artifact Entertainment LLC, the same events management company behind Philly Faire – The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire, Bucks County Renaissance Faire, and Delaware Renaissance Faire. Dedicated to inclusive, family-friendly entertainment, MFRF is a community-driven experience that strives to “Inspire Imagination.”

