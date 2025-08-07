Bucks County Renaissance Faire Doubles in Size & Attractions for Labor Day Weekend Return

2025 Bucks County Renaissance Faire event poster BCRF logo

Expanded fairegrounds, 115 vendors, daily costume contests, and exciting new additions await guests at the historic TileWorks of Bucks County.

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hear ye, hear ye! The Bucks County Renaissance Faire returns for its second season this Labor Day Weekend—Saturday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 1, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily—promising more magic, more mayhem, and twice the village to explore. Held on the historic grounds of the TileWorks of Bucks County , 130 E. Swamp Road in Doylestown, this year’s expanded fairegrounds will feature brand-new attractions and 115 artisan craft and food vendors—amounting to nearly double last year’s footprint.New for 2025, audiences will witness the debut of Falconry Girl, Pennsylvania’s own Margaret Young, who brings live birds of prey to the stage and shares her lifelong passion for raptors. Also new this season, Taylor’s Renaissance Country Dance brings a lively, interactive experience where visitors can learn authentic group dances from the medieval and Renaissance eras—no prior dance experience needed!Guests are encouraged to dress in costume and take part in the daily costume contest. Participants can compete across three categories: Best Individual Adult, Best Individual Kid, and Best Group Costume. Those in garb will have the chance to win fun prizes—and, of course, bragging rights worthy of a bard’s tale.Other exciting additions include Daly Riders, presenting equestrian stunt shows; Armored Combat Worldwide, showcasing live knight battle; an enchanting mermaid grotto; a petting zoo; immersive fair-wide games by Magibleu Enterprises and Adventures from the Wizard’s Tower; and magical gem mining with New Lunar Light.Several fan favorites will return to entertain throughout the three-day run, across four stages: juggler and sword-swallower David Darwin; Celtic magicians Daniel and Bella GreenWolf; musical talents Foxy Bard & Twig, Triantán, Pieces of 8, and Thom Fuewellery; as well as sideshow artist Krystal Younglove; belly dancer Linwe; and weaponry experts Phoenix Swords.Guests who want to be part of the action can try their hand at archery, axe-throwing, and dagger-tossing. They can even challenge their friends or the Faire’s knight in “Fight the Knight!” Head over to Sean the Whipsy Rover for a free lesson in the art of whip cracking. And don’t forget to enlist the services of Swashbuckling Mercenaries for Hire to shame (or praise) thy friends and loved ones.The Gaming Glen, hosted by Cardboard Chaos Games, will host events throughout the weekend, including a daily Magic The Gathering Jumpstart, a trivia tournament on Saturday afternoon, and a Dungeon Crawl on Sunday.The Bucks County Renaissance Faire will prove to be a destination for artists, too. The TileWorks Museum will again offer guided tours and tilemaking demonstrations throughout the weekend. Guests can marvel at live demos from a glassblower, fire artist, blacksmith, and more. Crooked Eye Brewery returns as the Faire’s local pub partner, while a dozen food vendors will serve up hearty meals, including classic turkey legs, and refreshing snacks and beverages throughout the day. Grab a pickle or step into DaVinci’s Snow Cone Contraption to spin up your own frozen treat – a tasty sendoff to summer.Advance tickets are strongly recommended after last year’s sellout. Admission ranges from $10–$20, with free entry for children 4 and under. Veterans, active-duty military, and seniors receive special discounts.Important Parking Note: No on-site parking is available at TileWorks this year. Guests should park at the free garage at Union & N. Broad in Doylestown. Complimentary shuttles will run continuously to and from the Faire grounds.For tickets and more information, head to www.bucksrenfaire.com

