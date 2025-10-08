Environ Energy Accelerates Nationwide Growth with Strategic Acquisition of Midwest-based Scioto Energy

Buy energy better, build facilities smarter, and create a more sustainable business.

The acquisition broadens Environ’s capabilities and reinforces its position as a national energy management leader.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environ Energy , a national leader in integrated energy management and sustainability solutions, today announced the acquisition of Scioto Energy, an independent energy brokerage and advisory firm based in Columbus, Ohio. The acquisition strengthens Environ’s position as one of the largest full-service energy management providers in the United States, expanding its reach across regulated and deregulated energy markets and enhancing its ability to serve more than 6,000 clients nationwide.Founded in 2008, Scioto Energy has become one of the Midwest’s most trusted energy advisors, helping more than 900 commercial and industrial clients manage electricity and natural gas procurement, control costs, and navigate evolving energy market dynamics. Under the leadership of Partners, Greg Bechert and Susanne Buckley, Scioto built its reputation on market expertise and long-term client relationships.“Scioto has earned the trust of Ohio’s business community by helping clients buy energy smarter and manage risk more effectively,” said Chris Sternberg, CEO of Environ Energy. “Their data-driven approach, strong customer relationships, and deep understanding of competitive power markets make them an ideal fit for Environ. Together, we’ll deliver a complete suite of energy, engineering, and sustainability services that help organizations operate more efficiently and sustainably.”Bechert, who will continue to serve at Environ as Principal, Energy Markets, and is slated to become President of The Energy Professionals Association (TEPA) next year, added: “After 15 years of building Scioto, we were ready for a partner who could take what we’ve built and scale it without losing what made us different, our people and our relationships,” Bechert said. “Environ has a true platform strategy that connects every part of the energy journey, from procurement to sustainability to facility optimization. Just as important, they share our commitment to taking care of our staff and clients. Joining Environ gives us the stability and resources to continue growing, while staying true to who we are.”The transaction marks Environ’s ninth acquisition in five years and third in 2025, following the additions of CSD Energy Advisors and Rapid Power Management earlier this year. Each acquisition strengthens Environ’s national platform and enhances its capacity to help organizations buy energy better, build facilities smarter, and advance toward decarbonization goals.Environ is backed by private equity partner 424 Capital, which invests in high-performing, founder-led companies and focuses on building sustainable organizations while supporting founders, employees, and clients.“Scioto represents exactly the kind of company we look to partner with, deeply respected in its region, committed to client success, and aligned with our mission to simplify the energy transition for businesses,” Sternberg said. “As we continue to grow, our focus remains on partnerships that create value for clients and strengthen the energy management ecosystem we’ve pioneered at Environ Energy.”With the addition of Scioto, Environ deepens its presence in the PJM power market, strengthens its network across the Midwest, and continues to position itself as the acquirer of choice for regional energy firms seeking scale, stability, and shared growth within a national platform.About Environ EnergyEnviron Energy has been at the forefront of energy management and sustainability solutions since 1995, guiding clients toward advancement in energy-efficient buildings, clean energy buying, energy resilience, and regulatory compliance. Environ serves some of the largest institutions and government agencies across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, education, real estate, finance, and more.About Scioto EnergyEstablished in 2008 in Columbus, Ohio, Scioto Energy is an independent energy management and consulting firm helping organizations across the Midwest manage risk, control costs, and navigate deregulated energy markets. With more than 900 clients and a reputation for transparency and market insight, Scioto provides electricity and natural gas procurement, demand response, and strategic advisory services for commercial, industrial, and institutional clients.About 424 Capital424 Capital is a capital partner that invests in lower middle market companies in tech enabled services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. 424 invests in, empowers, and enables companies to step up, stand out, and make a difference in the world. Visit www.424capital.com for more information.

