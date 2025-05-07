Environ Energy Acquires Rapid Power Management Strengthening its Energy Management Solutions Portfolio

Environ Energy for sustainable energy solutions.

Environ Energy, a national leader in sustainable energy solutions, announced the acquisition of Texas-based energy advisory firm Rapid Power Management (RPM).

We’ve been looking for the right partner to expand our product line and reinforce our presence in Texas.” — Chris Sternberg, CEO

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environ Energy , a national leader in sustainable energy solutions, today announced the acquisition of Rapid Power Management (RPM), a Texas-based energy advisory firm with deep expertise in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) territory. The acquisition enhances Environ’s ability to deliver commercial energy procurement, energy efficiency, sustainability, and engineering services to a broader national audience.The move brings JD Dodson—veteran energy advisor and founder of RPM—along with his full team of energy management professionals, into the Environ family. Their expertise will strengthen Environ’s growing portfolio and extend its services beyond its current base of more than 4,000 clients.“We’ve been looking for the right partner to expand our product line and reinforce our presence in Texas,” said Christopher Sternberg, CEO of Environ. “With JD and his team, we’ve found proven entrepreneurs who deeply understand their market. I could not be more excited to welcome RPM into the Environ family.”Dodson and the RPM team will continue serving their commercial and industrial clients across Texas, now supported by Environ’s national infrastructure and robust resources in finance, marketing, sales, and client support.“I’m thrilled to join forces with Environ to deliver expanded capabilities to our clients, especially at a time when organizations are under mounting pressure from volatile energy markets, sustainability demands, and evolving compliance standards,” said JD Dodson. “This partnership allows us to meet those challenges head-on, backed by Environ’s operational and financial strength.”Notably, RPM brings a proprietary Power Factor Correction solution to Environ’s offerings—an innovative tool that identifies and eliminates hidden utility charges, helping organizations uncover savings and boost operational efficiency.Environ provides strategic energy solutions to manufacturers, healthcare systems, universities, municipalities, real estate owners, and other energy-intensive organizations. Its services help clients make data-driven energy decisions, manage risk, reduce costs, shrink carbon footprints, and stay compliant with regulatory requirements. This acquisition marks Environ’s eighth in five years, as the company continues its accelerated growth strategy backed by private equity partner 424 Capital.About Environ EnergyEnviron Energy has been at the forefront of energy management and sustainability solutions since 1995, guiding clients toward advancement in energy-efficient buildings, clean energy buying, energy resilience, and regulatory compliance. With a portfolio of over $2B in energy contracts, 100M square feet of commercial, industrial, and retail square feet under management, and over $100M in client savings, Environ serves some of the largest institutions and government agencies across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, education, government, real estate, finance, and more.About Rapid Power Management (RPM)Since 2002, Rapid Power Management has educated commercial and industrial energy users on how to make smarter energy decisions. Along with energy procurement services, RPM has brought technical solutions to their client base with Power Factor Correction leading the way. Today, RPM serves over 290 clients in almost every deregulated market in the United States.About 424 Capital424 Capital is a capital partner that invests in lower middle market companies in tech enabled services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. 424 invests in, empowers, and enables companies to step up, stand out, and make a difference in the world. Visit www.424capital.com for more information.

