Environ Energy Expands National Footprint with Acquisition of Houston-based CSD Energy Advisors

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environ Energy , a leader in sustainable energy solutions, announced the acquisition of CSD Energy Advisors, a Houston-based energy management and advisory firm. The deal adds nearly 1,000 new clients to Environ’s portfolio, including multiple Fortune 500 companies and three of the largest industrial energy consumers in Texas.CSD Energy Advisors co-founders, Andrew Barth and JB Sowyrda, will join Environ bringing their experienced team to ensure continuity of service and enhanced client support through Environ’s national shared services platform.“To say we’re excited about this is an understatement,” said Chris Sternberg, CEO of Environ Energy. “Since 2014, CSD has achieved steady, year-over-year growth. Andrew, JB, and the team have built a company known for strong relationships and advanced procurement capabilities. We’re proud to welcome them and their clients to the Environ family.”“Merging with Environ was the right choice for our business,” added Andrew Barth, Co-Founder of CSD Energy Advisors. “Our strategies align—we both take a holistic approach to every company’s unique energy profile to drive operational efficiency and optimize energy spend. JB and I are eager for what’s ahead.”CSD Energy Advisors specializes in energy procurement , demand response, and energy storage, with a reputation for delivering innovative solutions to complex energy challenges. Barth also serves as President of The Energy Professionals Association (TEPA), a national organization representing more than 10,000 members and approximately 82% of brokered power transactions in the U.S.This marks Environ’s eighth acquisition in five years—and its second in 2025—underscoring the company’s accelerated growth strategy backed by private equity partner 424 Capital. With more than 5,000 clients Environ is now among the largest providers of energy management, sustainability, and engineering services in the United States.About Environ EnergyEnviron Energy has been at the forefront of energy management and sustainability solutions since 1995, guiding clients toward advancement in energy-efficient buildings, clean energy buying, energy resilience, and regulatory compliance. With a portfolio of over $2B in energy contracts, 100M square feet of commercial, industrial, and retail square feet under management, and over $100M in client savings, Environ serves some of the largest institutions and government agencies across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, education, real estate, finance, and more.About CSD Energy AdvisorsCSD Energy Advisors was founded in 2014 in Houston, Texas. At acquisition, CSD’s managing partners, Andrew Barth, JB Sowyrda, Jason Gunderson, and JD Schmidt, have over 75 years of combined experience in both regulated and deregulated energy markets across the U.S. and internationally. CSD’s areas of expertise include electricity and natural gas procurement, wholesale trading, energy structuring, QSE Services, decarbonization strategies, tariff and financial modeling, infrastructure project management, and energy management software implementation. CSD aims for market transparency and leverages its presence and expertise to complement customers large or small.About 424 Capital424 Capital is a capital partner that invests in lower middle market companies in tech enabled services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. 424 invests in, empowers, and enables companies to step up, stand out, and make a difference in the world. Visit www.424capital.com for more information.

