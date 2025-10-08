Governor Abbott Announces Leakey Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, October 8 - October 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Leakey has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Leakey on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to create good-paying jobs and boost economic growth.”

“Many things come to mind when I think of Leakey, but two in particular are the Frio River and music that flows along with it,” said Representative Wes Virdell. “Music enriches Texas culture, and you would be hard pressed to find a more enriching experience than to enjoy small town Texas music. Congratulations to the people of Leakey on earning the distinct honor of being a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community.”

“Growing up in Leakey and having the pleasure of listening to local musicians play instruments such as the harmonica, guitar, and banjo on their front porches was the very thing that always brought such joy and peace to my soul,” said Real County Judge Bella A. Rubio. “This designation of Leakey as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community just confirms the musical heritage of our community that will empower unification, enrichment, and economic growth. ‘Leakey is Music Strong.’”

“Being designated as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community is a tremendous honor for Leakey,” said Songs on the Frio President Jan Larsen. “This recognition not only celebrates our deep love for music but also strengthens the economic vitality of our town. We may be small, but we have a big soul. Music is an important part of who we are.”

“In Leakey, music unites us,” said Rio Bella Resort & Rustic 83 owner Carole Petrovics. “Earning the designation as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community opens new opportunities for our town and every guest who visits. We can't wait to share the magic of music with all.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 11, and will include Leakey city officials and community leaders and musical entertainment. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony — Leakey

Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM

Bent Rim Grill

657 West Ranch Road 337

Leakey, TX 78873

Inquiries may be directed to Real County Judge Bella A. Rubio, 830-232-5304, countyjudge@co.real.tx.us

Leakey is the 90th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 80 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state.