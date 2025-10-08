Special-Lite innovates installation with BILT 3D instructions

Download the BILT app for iOS and Android devices for free.

Special-Lite teams up with BILT to deliver interactive animated guides designed to enhance the installation experience for builders and contractors.

Partnering with BILT allows us to provide superior instructions. By leveraging this technology, we’re ensuring our products are installed correctly and efficiently, saving time and resources.” — Alex Esposito, President and Chief Operating Officer

DECATUR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Special-Lite, a leading manufacturer of high-performance commercial doors and framing systems, is teaming up with BILT, the award-winning platform for Intelligent Instructions. The collaboration enables the mobile delivery of interactive animated guides designed to enhance the installation experience for builders and contractors.“Partnering with BILT allows us to provide superior instructions to our customers,” said Special-Lite President & COO Alex Esposito. “By leveraging this interactive technology, we’re ensuring our products are installed correctly and efficiently, saving both time and resources for installers.”The BILT app delivers customizable instructions that are easy to follow, helping reduce installation time and minimize errors. Each instruction set includes voice-guided steps and 3D animations that can be manipulated to see steps from any angle. This ensures that even complex installations can be approached with confidence and accuracy.“Special-Lite is an industry innovator,” says BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. “BILT dovetails nicely with their culture of high performance and productivity.”Special-Lite’s wide range of interior doors, framing systems, and other products will benefit from BILT's innovative platform, which provides installers the ability to pause, replay, and review steps at their own pace. The partnership is expected to improve installation efficiency, reduce troubleshooting, and ultimately contribute to a more successful project completion for contractors and installers alike.For details, download BILT on iOS or Android.About Special-Lite:Based in Decatur, Michigan, Special-Lite manufactures engineered architectural products for new construction along with replacement installations for educational, commercial, institutional, industrial, and municipal applications. Built to last in high-usage and challenging environments, their high quality and made-to-order options are unique in the industry. The company was founded in 1971 and pioneered fiberglass-reinforced polyester (FRP) material for door skins in the early 1980s. Today, it is one of the largest volume producers of FRP doors in the U.S., with facilities in both Decatur and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Visit special-lite.com for more.About BILT:Millions of people worldwide rely on the award-winning BILT platform for official instructions from hundreds of brands. The 3D animated guides for assembly, installation, maintenance, and repair are interactive and ad-free. It provides DIYers and pros an efficient, easy-to-follow alternative to paper manuals and instruction videos. BILT is accessible, sustainable, and efficient.

