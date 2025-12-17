Special-Lite Welcomes Two New Additions to its Executive Leadership Team

Dale Bales Frank Caron

DECATUR, MI, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Special-Lite, a leading manufacturer in commercial doors, frames, and partitions, is excited to announce two significant additions to its executive leadership team—marking an important step forward in the company’s ongoing growth and innovation strategy.Dale Bales Joins as Chief Manufacturing OfficerSpecial-Lite recently welcomed Dale Bales as its new Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO). Bales brings more than 25 years of manufacturing leadership experience and most recently served with Wolverine Packing Co. in Detroit.“As CMO, Bales will provide strategic and operational leadership across both Special-Lite manufacturing plants and all supporting teams,” Alex Esposito, President and Chief Operating Officer of Special-Lite, said.In his new role, he will oversee plant profit and loss performance, operational efficiency, safety, and quality while driving continuous improvement, innovation, and talent development.“Dale’s leadership will be instrumental in advancing Special-Lite’s growth and ensuring manufacturing operations remain efficient, innovative, and customer focused,” Esposito added.Frank Caron Promoted to Chief People and Information OfficerSpecial-Lite is also proud to announce the promotion of Frank Caron as Chief People and Information Officer.In this new role, Caron will further align Special-Lite’s people strategy with its technology vision—directly impacting team effectiveness through secure, scalable systems and data-driven processes that empower and support employees.“Frank will focus on fostering collaboration, enhancing operational efficiency, and driving innovation across the entire organization,” Esposito said.Caron will also be responsible for talent development and employee engagement while leading Special-Lite’s Human Resources and IT departments. He joined Special-Lite in April 2024 as Director of IT.Building a Strong Foundation for Future GrowthEsposito noted that these leadership enhancements—along with other key additions such as CFO Cassandra Brautigam, who joined in February 2024—position Special-Lite for accelerated growth and continued operational excellence. With our recent building expansion and the collective strengths of our leadership team, we are fully aligned with our strategic priorities and our culture of continuous improvement,” Esposito said.

