Special-Lite Celebrates Grand Opening of New Corporate Headquarters and Expanded Production Facility

The exterior of Special-Lite's recently completed new corporate headquarters in Decatur, Michigan.

Special-Lite, a leader in commercial doors, frames, and more, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new headquarters and expanded production facility.

This is a significant investment in our employees and how they collaborate. It will also increase our ability to meet customer demand more quickly and efficiently.” — Alex Esposito, President and Chief Operating Officer

DECATUR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Special-Lite, a leader in high-performance commercial doors, frames, and architectural products, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters and expanded production facility in the Village of Decatur. To celebrate this milestone, the custom manufacturer will host a community open house and ribbon-cutting celebration on Oct. 15, 2025, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.The expansion represents one of the most significant investments in Special-Lite's history, totaling 69,000 square feet. This includes 49,000 square feet of new manufacturing space, enabling additional investment in automation and CNC equipment, and bringing the company's total manufacturing footprint in Decatur to more than 194,000 square feet and nearly 325,000 in all locations. The project adds 20,000 square feet of new office space across two floors for the company's various non-production roles, a product showroom, a dedicated installation training area, and a lab for product testing.Through the modernization of its IT systems, Special-Lite has created a more connected, collaborative, and resilient workplace for employees and customers. Together, these enhancements strongly reflect the company's core values: People, Passion, and Performance.Open House Schedule:• 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Meet and mingle with Special-Lite leadership, employees, and community partners• 5:30 p.m.: Ribbon-cutting ceremony• 5:45 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Guided tours of the new building and open houseOther Details:• Light refreshments and mini donuts from West Michigan food truck favorite, Olly’s Donuts, will be available while supplies last.• Goodie bags will be given to the first 100 visitors."This is a significant investment in our employees and how they collaborate. It will also increase our ability to meet customer demand more quickly and efficiently," said Alex Esposito, President and Chief Operating Officer of Special-Lite.The expansion was led by CBK Construction, a family-owned company based in Kalamazoo, with architectural design, engineering, and land surveying by Abonmarche Consultants, Inc., a planning and development consulting firm that has been serving Southwest Michigan since 1979.Special-Lite has continued to streamline and enhance its Decatur and Benton Harbor facilities to maximize efficiency and quality, strengthening its ability to grow its product portfolio and serve customers across North America and beyond."This is an exciting new chapter for Special-Lite," added Esposito. "While our success and hard work over the past few years are key drivers of this project, it would not have been possible without support from Market One and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, both of which have been instrumental in moving us forward."With this new expansion and several amazing job openings across the organization, it’s never been a better time to start a career with Special-Lite, he added.Quick Facts: Growth Over the Years1976: Five acres of land purchased in Decatur to build a 1,200 square foot facility that includes office and production space for 10 employees. Moved from original Beers St. location.1978: First facility expansion.1981: FRP Flush Door developed and released with focus on high-traffic, durability, and security1995: FRP Door demand increases 40% annually for the next 3 years; SpecLite3 coating debuts.1998: 80 employees2002: Reached 3 million shipments2004: More than 150 employees2013: Bathroom Partitions debut2017: LiteSpace Aluminum Framing Launch2020: Benton Harbor facility opens2021: 50th Anniversary Celebration2023: HMR-FRP product launch2024: SpecSlide™ Sliding Door System, Dual Glazed LiteSpaceAluminum Framing, and Double-Acting Traffic Door products launched2025: The ninth expansion for Special-Lite's Decatur location since 1976, officially opens.

