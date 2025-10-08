Splinterlands Ignites a New Era of Ranked Play with the Conclave Arcana Reward Set

A New Era of Rewards Begins in Splinterlands

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splinterlands , the leading blockchain-based trading card game, today announced the launch of the Conclave Arcana Reward Set, a transformative update to its ranked rewards system that redefines how players earn, unlock, and trade cards across the Splinterlands ecosystem.The Conclave Arcana Reward Set introduces 43 brand-new cards, all-new reward mechanics, and the debut of the Fortune Draw — marking one of the most ambitious upgrades in the game’s history.A New Reward Experience for PlayersThe Conclave Arcana update introduces a balanced and engaging structure for both long-time players and newcomers, reshaping the play-to-earn experience with greater fairness, transparency, and excitement.Key highlights include:43 New Reward Cards: 12 Common, 12 Rare, 7 Epic, and 12 Legendary cards designed to shake up the ranked meta.Tradable Foil System: Standard Foils remain soulbound, while Gold and Black Foils are immediately tradable and transferable.Unbinding Scrolls: A new mechanic that replaces DEC burning, allowing players to unlock and trade cards through rarity-based scrolls that can be purchased, earned, crafted, or traded. (Scrolls expire 30 days after the print run ends.)Streamlined Glint Draws: Each rarity-specific draw now includes a 1% base chance of dropping a Gold Foil version, with Alchemy Potions doubling those odds.Gold Foil Print Limits: Hard caps preserve scarcity and value — Common (5,000), Rare (2,000), Epic (1,200), Legendary (400).Revamped Loot Chests: Higher-value chests now include Unbinding Scrolls, Fortune Draw Entries, and improved odds for high-rarity cards.The Fortune Draw System: Weekly draws will distribute Black Foil and Arcane Variant cards — the rarest in the game. Only 76–78 will be awarded weekly for 53 consecutive weeks.SPS Staking Integration: Players’ total staked SPS directly affects how many Fortune Draw entries they can earn from ranked play.A Milestone Moment for Splinterlands“The Conclave Arcana Reward Set represents the next great evolution for Splinterlands,” said Blaze, Lead Marketing at Splinterlands. “This update blends innovation with sustainability — bringing back tradable rewards, empowering our community, and ensuring every ranked battle has meaning. It’s built for both veterans and new players ready to experience the future of Web3 gaming.”Preparing for the LaunchThe Conclave Arcana Reward Set officially launches in the coming weeks. In the meantime, players are encouraged to:Stack Glint for upcoming draws and loot chests.Stake SPS to maximize eligibility for Fortune Draws.Stay active in ranked play to prepare for the first reward season.About SplinterlandsFounded in 2018, Splinterlands is a pioneering Web3 trading card game that lets players collect, trade, and battle for real rewards using blockchain technology. With more than 4 billion battles played and an active global community, Splinterlands continues to set the standard for digital asset ownership and sustainable play-to-earn gaming.

