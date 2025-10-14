New Book Offers a Fresh Perspective on Cross-Cultural Leadership in Complex Environments

Midhat Zwayen releases “Leadership Beyond Borders: A Western Executive’s Guide to the Iraqi Business Mindset” with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Leadership Beyond Borders: A Western Executive’s Guide to the Iraqi Business Mindset" by Midhat Zwayen is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Western leaders looking to expand into Iraq face a variety of cultural, political, and organizational challenges that can undermine even the most promising ventures. In "Leadership Beyond Borders," Midhat Zwayen applies over two decades of experience in Iraq’s private sector to deliver a vital resource for executives, policymakers, and entrepreneurs seeking success in this dynamic new business environment.Zwayen’s book offers an in-depth exploration of Iraq’s historical and cultural context, illustrating how its legacy of authoritarian leadership and decades of conflict have shaped today’s business landscape. Zwayen argues that Western leaders cannot succeed through authority alone; instead, they must adopt servant leadership, cultural sensitivity, and flexibility to build credibility. He highlights practical methods for avoiding common pitfalls—such as misreading tribal dynamics, underestimating the role of trust, or clinging to rigid management styles.“I am hoping to share what I have learned, both through my twenty-plus years of experience as an Iraqi-American businessman and through my PhD research into the topic,” Zwayen said. “Iraq is at a critical point of rebuilding, and the country cannot rely on government initiatives alone. Private investment is needed. Recognizing the pressing need, I established Dijlah Urban Planning & Design, a sister company of Dijlah Consulting Engineers , in the United States in 2016. The US branch specifically aims to help international leaders better understand the Iraqi market and to bring international experience and resources to the new democracy in Iraq. This book is part of that mission.”"Leadership Beyond Borders" is a call for cross-cultural collaboration. Zwayen provides tools to bridge divides, foster transparency, and create sustainable partnerships that benefit both Western organizations and Iraq’s emerging democracy. Readers will find the insights necessary to lead with integrity in Iraq’s complex but promising market.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorMidhat Zwayen brings twenty-four years of experience in Iraq’s engineering and project management consultancy field to his debut book, Leadership Beyond Borders: A Western Executive’s Guide to the Iraqi Business Mindset. As CEO of Dijlah Consulting Engineers and cofounder of Dijlah Urban Planning & Design, Zwayen has worked on projects ranging from infrastructure to residential design, fostering partnerships with international companies to rebuild Iraq.Zwayen holds a doctorate in business administration, focusing on cross-cultural leadership challenges in Iraq. He lives in the United States and continues to lead initiatives bridging Iraqi and international expertise. His mission is to equip leaders with the tools to succeed in Iraq’s dynamic market while promoting trust, transparency, and collaboration.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

