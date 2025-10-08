Attorney General Hanaway Wins Key Court Ruling Clearing Path For Amendment 3 Ballot Language

Cole County Judge Upholds HJR 73 on All Constitutional Grounds, Certifies Fair Ballot Language for Voters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced today that the Cole County Circuit Court entered final judgment in Fitz-James v. Hoskins, delivering a complete legal victory for the State of Missouri and clearing the way for HJR 73 to move forward to the ballot as Amendment 3.

“This ruling represents a sweeping victory for the people of Missouri and a resounding affirmation of the rule of law,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Our Office successfully defended HJR 73 on every constitutional issue raised in this case, upholding the authority of the Secretary of State and the General Assembly, as well as the integrity of the legislative process.

The Court confirmed that HJR 73 complies fully with Missouri’s Constitution and awarded victory to the Secretary of State, including challenges to the single-subject requirement, the clarity and fairness of the ballot title, and alleged procedural defects in the legislative process. The Court also held that the Secretary of State’s Second Revised Summary Statement and Fair Ballot Language are fair and sufficient under Missouri law, marking the final step required to advance the measure to voters.

With this decision, all legal barriers have been removed, and Missourians will now have the opportunity to vote on Amendment 3’s fair and accurate ballot language. The approved summary makes clear that Amendment 3 safeguards women’s medical care in emergencies, ensures parental consent for minors, protects safety standards in abortion procedures, repeals last year’s expansive abortion amendment, and prohibits sex-change procedures for minors.

“From the beginning, this Office stood firm in defense of the Constitution and the will of the people’s elected representatives,” Attorney General Hanaway continued. “Today’s ruling is not only a legal win; it is a victory for Missouri families and for transparency.”