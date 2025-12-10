Missouri Attorney General Hanaway Recognizes AGO Attorney For National Award

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Yesterday, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway recognized Deputy Attorney General Jeremiah Morgan, who received the National Association of Attorneys General’s (NAAG) Outstanding Faculty Award for his significant contributions of time, talent, and expertise to attorneys general offices, quality training curricula, and outstanding service to the State of Missouri.

“Jeremiah represents the very best of this Office and of the Show-Me State. He has never wavered in his steadfast commitment to faithfully serve the people of Missouri,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “I couldn’t think of someone more deserving of this award. We are proud of the critical work he leads for our Office, and we extend our gratitude for his unyielding dedication to public service.”

This honor follows Morgan previously receiving the Missouri Lawyer’s Weekly Award for Largest Settlement Negotiated, the Missouri Bar Pro Bono Publico Award, and the Douglas M. Beck Service Award.

Jeremiah Morgan joined the Missouri Attorney General’s Office under now United States Senator Eric Schmitt after having served as General Counsel to the Supreme Court of Missouri. Previously, he clerked for the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit and worked for the international law firm of Bryan Cave LLP. Morgan is active in his church and has served in many volunteer capacities, including his current service on the Missouri Bar’s Board of Governors.

The Attorney General’s Office congratulates Jeremiah Morgan on these accomplishments and expresses gratitude for his continued service to Missouri.

Just as the Civil Law Section reflects the Attorney General’s Office’s commitment to upholding Missouri’s laws through rigorous analysis and principled advocacy, the Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled lawyers. The Office continues to cultivate legal talent whose work strengthens the rule of law and enhances the integrity of state governance. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.