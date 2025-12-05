Attorney General Hanaway Brings Felony Charges Against Contractor for Defrauding Greene County Residents

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced today that her Office has filed felony charges against James G. Bennett, operating as Bath Planet, for allegedly defrauding consumers by accepting payments for bathroom remodeling services he never completed.

Bennett faces 10 counts of Deceptive Business Practices, nine counts of Financial Exploitation of the Elderly or Disabled, and one count of Stealing by Deception. The charges allege that Bennett took deposits from Missouri homeowners for bathroom remodeling services, promising to provide materials and complete the work, but failed to do so, resulting in financial losses exceeding $57,000 for the victims.

“Bathroom remodels require a level of personal trust to allow a contractor into your home. Those who violate this trust will be answerable for their actions,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Consumer fraud has a detrimental effect on Missourians, and we are here to help protect your hard-earned money. If you have been a victim of fraud, call us at 800-392-8222.”

The Attorney General reminds the public that the charges against Bennett are merely allegations. As in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Attorney General Hanaway urges anyone who believes Bath Planet or James G. Bennett may have defrauded them to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

