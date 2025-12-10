Missouri Attorney General Hanaway Charges Kansas City Area Carpenter for Fraud

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Office has filed felony charges against Jeffrey Griffin, operating as Griffin Quality Construction in Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas, for allegedly defrauding consumers by accepting payments for staircase repair service that he never completed.

Griffin faces four counts of Deceptive Business Practices and four counts of Stealing by Deception in Jackson County. The charges allege that Griffin took deposits from Missouri homeowners for staircase remodeling services, promising to provide materials and move them to the top of his schedule, but failed to complete the promised services, resulting in financial losses exceeding $15,000 for the four victims.

“Abandoning home improvement projects after collecting payment from Missourians is theft,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “I’m proud of the hard work accomplished by our Consumer Protection Unit to defend Missourians, and we will continue to use every legal tool available to fight back against fraud and deceptive business practices.”

Attorney General Hanaway urges anyone who believes Jeffrey Griffin or Griffin Quality Construction may have defrauded them to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

The Attorney General reminds the public that the charges against Griffin are merely allegations. As in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

