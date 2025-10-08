RAP LEGEND MANNIE FRESH JOINS LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA FOR HISTORIC CONCERT AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER

Mannie Fresh LPO

The Hip-hop and orchestral worlds collide with iconic arrangements of Mannie Fresh’s greatest hits

I've been making music for a long time but performing with a full orchestra is a whole new level. New Orleans has always been my home and my inspiration to... bring my music to the LPO is an honor.” — Mannie Fresh

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) is proud to announce a landmark collaboration, MANNIE FRESH & THE LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: A RETROSPECTIVE, with legendary New Orleans producer and artist MANNIE FRESH. For the first time, the "Godfather of Bounce Music" will take the stage with the LPO on Thursday, November 21st, 2025, at 8pm at the historic Orpheum Theater This unique concert will bring together Mannie Fresh's iconic catalog from his time with Cash Money Records and his celebrated work with co-founder Birdman, re-imagined with the full power and artistry of the LPO. Mannie Fresh will deliver orchestral renditions of some of his multi-platinum hits, including Juvenile's "Back That Azz Up" and "Ha," Lil Wayne's "Go D.J." and "Tha Block Is Hot," and the Big Tymers' "Still Fly."The performance continues the LPO's tradition of groundbreaking collaborations with Louisiana's most innovative artists, following a series of additional historic partnerships with Lost Bayou Ramblers (which won the LPO and Lost Bayou Ramblers a GRAMMY Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album Live at the Orpheum Theater), Big Freedia,and Tank & The Bangas. This concert showcases the LPO’s commitment to bridging classical music with the diverse and vibrant sounds of the city."Mannie Fresh is a foundational pillar of New Orleans music and a global icon," said Anwar Nasir, Executive Director of the LPO. "Our collaborations with local artists are at the heart of our mission, and bringing his incredible body of work to the orchestral stage is a natural next step. We are thrilled to honor his legacy and introduce his sound to our patrons while offering a new experience for his fans."Mannie Fresh added, "I’ve been making music for a long time, but performing with a full orchestra is a whole new level. New Orleans has always been my home and my inspiration, and to be able to bring my music to the LPO is an honor." For more information, including on-sale dates, please visit the LPO website at www.lpomusic.com ABOUT THE LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRAThe Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) is a full-time, collaboratively governed, and musician-owned orchestra based in New Orleans, Louisiana. For over 30 years, the LPO has been a cultural cornerstone, presenting a diverse and dynamic season of classical and popular concerts, as well as educational programs that inspire and engage the community.ABOUT MANNIE FRESHMannie Fresh is a Grammy Award-winning producer, DJ, and artist from New Orleans, Louisiana. As the in-house producer for Cash Money Records, he was instrumental in shaping the sound of Southern hip-hop, producing multi-platinum hits for artists like Juvenile, Lil Wayne, and the Big Tymers.

