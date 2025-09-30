Smif-N-Wessun Celebrate 30 Years of Dah Shinin’ at City Winery NYC

Smif-N-Wessun City Winery Shows

Honoring the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album Dah Shinin’ with the band, Cabrini Kings, Tek and Steele will celebrate their legacy!

MANHATTAN , NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iconic rap duo Smif-N-Wessun bring their undeniable energy to City Winery New York on Friday, October 3rd, for a special performance honoring the 30th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album Dah Shinin’. Joined by the band, Cabrini Kings, Tek and Steele will deliver a powerful set that celebrates their legacy while showcasing the timeless sound that made them legends.Carving out their own niche in Hip-Hop, Smif-N-Wessun emerged from Brooklyn in the mid-90s and instantly redefined the sound of the streets. Their debut album Dah Shinin’, produced entirely by Da Beatminerz, was an instant classic—gritty, hypnotic, and lyrically sharp. The record introduced “Bucktown” to the world, transforming their home borough into a cultural landmark and influencing generations of artists and fans alike. Beyond music, Smif-N-Wessun left their mark on global street style, turning camouflage and Timberlands into a signature uniform for hip-hop culture.Thirty years later, Dah Shinin’ still resonates, and Smif-N-Wessun continue to push forward. Their latest album Infinity, produced by 9th Wonder and The Soul Council, has been hailed as another classic, with standout singles like “Medina” (featuring Pharoahe Monch), “Elephant In The Room,” and the title track proving that Tek and Steele remain authentic, inspiring, and essential voices in hip-hop.This one-night-only performance at City Winery is a chance for fans to witness Smif-N-Wessun’s evolution, blending their iconic debut with the sound of today. It’s not just a concert—it’s a celebration of legacy, community, and the enduring power of hip-hop.

Buctown

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.