Miss J Unleashes her new album ROCKHOUSE: Where Classic Rock Meets the Pulse of House Music

BAYVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacqueline Real —professionally known as Miss. J isn’t just breaking boundaries, she’s obliterating them. What started as a journey through the soul of classic rock and the vibrant traditions of Mariachi has evolved into something bold, electrifying, and entirely her own: ROCKHOUSE.A theatre kid whose love of the stage emerged early in life, Miss. J was born to perform. A native New Yorker, she caught the theatre bug from a young age and began cutting her teeth working behind the scenes on sets for TV commercials. But music was also her first love and eventually she found herself drawn to the energy and excitement of music festivals. By connecting with the raw and creative energy of the house music scene it opened her eyes to a new level of freedom.Another side of her multi-hyphenate musical talents includes a strong affiliation to good old-fashioned rock n roll. Still drawn to the stage, Miss. J also started doing shows around the city, performing in intimate venues playing nitty, gritty rock standards and cover songs. Miss. J decided to combine both of her musical loves by fusing her rock roots with the hypnotic rhythms of house and hints of EDM. She created a sound that’s both nostalgic and next-level. ROCKHOUSE isn’t just an album — it’s a movement. It’s the collision of electric guitars and thumping basslines. It’s the anthem for anyone who's ever headbanged to a Zeppelin riff and lost themselves to a dancefloor drop — all in the same night.With the new single, " 22424 " she boldly details what happens when the pain of heartbreak and disillusionment gives birth to self love and healing. As a songwriter, Miss. J's skills are getting national attention. Recently nominated for the Josie Awards in the song writing category of the year Miss J. is more than prepared for her turn in the spotlight. "Why keep genres in their own lanes when they hit harder together?"ROCKHOUSE also marks a huge career check point because she's releasing the album independently on her own label, Electric Legacy Music distributed through Sony Orchard. Also the distributors for mega superstars, Bad Bunny, Nas, Jack White, Kelsea Ballerina and 21 Savage, so Miss. J is in great company.Following in the footsteps of other genre blending artists, her live show The Miss. J Experience is creating infectious, intergenerational music that is sure to stand the test of time.

