LifeSculpt® Longevity & Aesthetics Opens in Houston’s Uptown Galleria; Grand Opening Event Set for October 16

LifeSculpt opens in Houston’s Uptown Galleria. Grand Opening: The Genesis of Your Glow—Oct 16, 3–7 PM at 1711 Post Oak Blvd. Tours, demos, prizes, specials.

At our Uptown Galleria practice, we’ve created an elevated experience—combining aesthetic expertise...longevity plans, and warm, attentive care—to help clients move confidently toward their goals.” — Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeSculptLongevity & Aesthetics today announced the opening of its newest location in the Uptown Galleria District (San Felipe & Post Oak Blvd) and is now welcoming new patients. The modern, high-touch practice, led by Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, offers a refined blend of advanced aesthetic medicine and longevity-focused care in the Uptown Galleria district.Designed as a calm, contemporary setting for results-driven care, the new space pairs leading technologies with personalized treatment plans, including Longevity Testing & Benchmarking, Hormone Optimization , Intimacy Enhancement, Skin & Aesthetics, Metabolic Health, and Weight Loss. Services at LifeSculpt are centered on helping patients look, feel, and function at their best—inside and out.“Our vision for LifeSculpt is to meet clients where beauty and longevity intersect,” said Dr. Christi. “At our Uptown Galleria practice, we’ve created an elevated experience—combining aesthetic expertise, data-informed longevity plans, and warm, attentive care—to help clients move confidently toward their goals.”You’re Invited— Grand Opening Event: The Genesis of Your GlowThursday, October 16, 2025 • 3:00–7:00 PMLifeSculpt Longevity & Aesthetics1711 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056Guests are invited to tour the facility, meet the clinical team, and enjoy light refreshments, giveaways, and event-only specials (available to attendees who check in at the event). RSVP at lifesculptmd.com.Event Highlights-Guided tours of the new clinic and technology-Meet-and-greet with Dr. Christi and the LifeSculpt team-Live demonstrations and educational spotlightsEvent-only pricing revealed at check-in focused on ‘The Genesis of Your Glow’:Genesis Balance – hormone and longevity optimizationGenesis Strength – body contouring, muscle building, and metabolic supportGenesis Radiance – skin rejuvenation and glow-focused careGenesis Awakening – intimate wellness and confidence careGenesis BioVitality – advanced testing with personalized plansOffer details available on-site for attendees only.Plus, hourly Grand Prize drawings: one winner will be selected each hour of the event (four total) to receive $1,000 to use toward anything at LifeSculpt—plus a complimentary 1-hour consultation.A Modern Approach to Aesthetics & LongevityLifeSculpt’s care model integrates advanced aesthetic treatments with strategic longevity planning, guided by patient history, goals, and testing when appropriate. Patients can expect thoughtful consults, clear treatment pathways, and ongoing support—whether preparing for a milestone moment or building a sustainable wellness plan.“Longevity isn’t just about years—it’s about quality,” added Dr. Christi. “From skin health to body composition and hormone balance, our plans are designed to deliver meaningful improvements that patients can both see and feel.”Now Accepting New PatientsThe Uptown Galleria location is open and accepting appointments. To schedule a consultation or to reserve a spot for the Grand Opening event, visit lifesculptmd.com.About LifeSculptby ChristiMDLifeSculptby ChristiMD is a patient-centered medical practice focused on advanced aesthetic medicine and longevity care. Founded by Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, the practice brings together technology, clinical insight, and personalized planning to help patients pursue confident, lasting results. LifeSculpt’s Genesis pathways—Balance, Strength, Radiance, Awakening, and BioVitality—offer structured, goal-oriented care tracks that support whole-person outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.