LifeSculpt® Longevity & Aesthetics Opens in Houston’s Uptown Galleria; Grand Opening Event Set for October 16
LifeSculpt opens in Houston’s Uptown Galleria. Grand Opening: The Genesis of Your Glow—Oct 16, 3–7 PM at 1711 Post Oak Blvd. Tours, demos, prizes, specials.
Designed as a calm, contemporary setting for results-driven care, the new space pairs leading technologies with personalized treatment plans, including Longevity Testing & Benchmarking, Hormone Optimization, Intimacy Enhancement, Skin & Aesthetics, Metabolic Health, and Weight Loss. Services at LifeSculpt are centered on helping patients look, feel, and function at their best—inside and out.
“Our vision for LifeSculpt is to meet clients where beauty and longevity intersect,” said Dr. Christi. “At our Uptown Galleria practice, we’ve created an elevated experience—combining aesthetic expertise, data-informed longevity plans, and warm, attentive care—to help clients move confidently toward their goals.”
You’re Invited— Grand Opening Event: The Genesis of Your Glow
Thursday, October 16, 2025 • 3:00–7:00 PM
LifeSculpt Longevity & Aesthetics
1711 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
Guests are invited to tour the facility, meet the clinical team, and enjoy light refreshments, giveaways, and event-only specials (available to attendees who check in at the event). RSVP at lifesculptmd.com.
Event Highlights
-Guided tours of the new clinic and technology
-Meet-and-greet with Dr. Christi and the LifeSculpt team
-Live demonstrations and educational spotlights
Event-only pricing revealed at check-in focused on ‘The Genesis of Your Glow’:
Genesis Balance – hormone and longevity optimization
Genesis Strength – body contouring, muscle building, and metabolic support
Genesis Radiance – skin rejuvenation and glow-focused care
Genesis Awakening – intimate wellness and confidence care
Genesis BioVitality – advanced testing with personalized plans
Offer details available on-site for attendees only.
Plus, hourly Grand Prize drawings: one winner will be selected each hour of the event (four total) to receive $1,000 to use toward anything at LifeSculpt—plus a complimentary 1-hour consultation.
A Modern Approach to Aesthetics & Longevity
LifeSculpt’s care model integrates advanced aesthetic treatments with strategic longevity planning, guided by patient history, goals, and testing when appropriate. Patients can expect thoughtful consults, clear treatment pathways, and ongoing support—whether preparing for a milestone moment or building a sustainable wellness plan.
“Longevity isn’t just about years—it’s about quality,” added Dr. Christi. “From skin health to body composition and hormone balance, our plans are designed to deliver meaningful improvements that patients can both see and feel.”
Now Accepting New Patients
The Uptown Galleria location is open and accepting appointments. To schedule a consultation or to reserve a spot for the Grand Opening event, visit lifesculptmd.com.
About LifeSculpt® by ChristiMD
LifeSculpt® by ChristiMD is a patient-centered medical practice focused on advanced aesthetic medicine and longevity care. Founded by Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, the practice brings together technology, clinical insight, and personalized planning to help patients pursue confident, lasting results. LifeSculpt’s Genesis pathways—Balance, Strength, Radiance, Awakening, and BioVitality—offer structured, goal-oriented care tracks that support whole-person outcomes.
