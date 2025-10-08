Despite Riots and Antifa Violence, ICE Arrested the Worst of the Worst Including Pedophiles, Murderers, Sexual Predators, and Drug Traffickers in Portland Last Month

Secretary Noem is in Portland meeting with law enforcement amid a surge of federal resources to restore law and order

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today shared the violent criminal history of some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested in Portland last month. These criminals include pedophiles, murderers, sexual predators, and drug traffickers.

“Pedophiles, murderers, sexual predators, and drug traffickers. These are the heinous criminals Antifa domestic terrorists are trying to obstruct law enforcement from removing from our communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are not allowing domestic terrorists to slow us down from removing the worst of the worst. President Trump has deployed a SURGE of federal resources to Portland. Enhanced CBP, ICE, FBI, DOJ and DEA resources are arresting rioters and Antifa domestic terrorists. This violence will end under President Trump.”

Some of the worst of the worst offenders arrested in Portland in September include:

Jose Aguilar-Zuniga, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, previously arrested for two counts of transport/sell narcotics/controlled substance, two counts of possess controlled substance, two counts of possess or purchase for sale controlled substance, a home detention violation, two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, and menacing. He also has an outstanding warrant dated 2022 from Denver, Colorado Police Department for the offense of homicide.

Steven Carter Bell, a criminal illegal alien from Canada, convicted of two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, constituting domestic violence, and invasion of personal privacy in the first degree.

Flavio Ricardo Ledezma Nuno, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted FOUR times for knowingly possessing a controlled substance, possession of another ID, and public order crimes. He was previously arrested for resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement, making a false report to law enforcement, controlled substance used in public, multiple possession of a dangerous weapon charges, and failure to appear.

Gumercindo Remigio-Ortega, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of attempted unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, and sexual abuse in the first degree.

Rofino Gomez-Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of carrying a concealed firearm and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Luis Rolando De Leon Woodward, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Agustin Garibay-Garibay, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of attempted sodomy in the second degree, a probation violation, delivery of marijuana, harassment, and driving under the influence of intoxicants, and previously arrested for assault in the fourth degree.

Suani Hernandez-Escoto, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for trafficking of controlled substances, distribute, offer, arrange distribution of controlled substance, and previously charged for distribution of controlled substance.

Carlos Lopez-Maya, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempt to commit homicide, driving under the influence of liquor, illegal reentry, failure to carry and present license, assault, burglary, and unlawful use of a weapon. Previously arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and a hit and run.

Jairzinho Joseph Runciman Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Peru, convicted of luring a minor.