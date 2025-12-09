Suspected Tren de Aragua Gang Member Released Into the Country by the Biden Administration Rams Law Enforcement Officer Vehicle into a Tree in Elgin, IL

Elgin Police Department refused to help protect ICE law enforcement as rioters threw rocks and bottles at them

ELGIN, Ill. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Luis Jesus Acosta Gutierrez, an illegal alien from Venezuela and suspected member of Tren de Aragua (TdA).

ICE officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, at which point Acosta resisted arrest by intentionally ramming an officer’s vehicle into a tree. Thankfully, the officer sustained no injuries.

Acosta then fled on foot and barricaded himself into an apartment of a person he did not know. The suspected gang member came out on the apartment’s balcony and officers tried to negotiate with him to leave the apartment. During this time, a large crowd of agitators formed and began throwing rocks and bottles at law enforcement officers. The local police department refused to protect ICE law enforcement officers.

After several hours of negotiating, ICE officers safely took Acosta into custody.

“This suspected TdA gang member was not only released into our country by the Biden administration but also granted Temporary Protected Status. This yet again underscores the serious lack of vetting by Biden administration on the millions of aliens they allowed to come into the country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thankfully, under President Trump and Secretary Noem, this administration terminated his TPS, arrested him and removed him from our streets. We are grateful all of our officers are safe after, yet another vehicle was used as a weapon against them and more rioters threw rocks and bottles at them. Our officers are experiencing a more than 1150% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. This violence against law enforcement must end.”

This suspected TdA gang member entered the country illegally in April 2023 and was released by the Biden administration. Then, the Biden administration granted him Temporary Protected Status (TPS). This once again shows the lack of vetting the Biden administration did on illegal aliens they allowed into American communities.

Under Secretary Noem’s leadership, this illegal alien’s TPS was terminated in November 2025. He will be placed in removal proceedings.

