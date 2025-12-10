DHS Releases Details on Criminal Illegal Alien Who Shot Four Police Officers and a Civilian in Two Shootings in Omaha

Juan Ayala Ramos was previously arrested for strangulation, burglary, and possession of a stolen firearm

WASHINGTON –– The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that Juan Ayala Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, shot and seriously injured a 61-year-old civilian and four Omaha police officers during two separate shootings in Omaha, Nebraska.

According to local reports, Ayala Ramos was suspected of randomly shooting and critically injuring 61-year-old Michael Kasper while he was loading groceries into his vehicle outside of an Omaha grocery store on December 3.

Police pursued Ayala Ramos after tracking his vehicle to a QuikTrip gas station where he barricaded himself inside of a bathroom stall. Body camera shows he then exited the stall and fired at officers who were near the bathroom’s entryway.

Body camera footage from the shootout shows Ayala Ramos aiming at officers with his weapon, courtesy of the Omaha Police Department.

During the altercation, police returned fire and fatally shot Ayala Ramos. Four officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“This violent criminal illegal from El Salvador shot four police officers and a 61-year-old man in cold blood in Omaha on December 3. Despite multiple previous criminal arrests, he remained at large in American communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “DHS sends our condolences to Michael Kasper, who is in serious condition, and all officers involved in these horrific attacks and prayers for a full recovery. We are thankful for the Omaha Police Department for their brave actions to stop this criminal’s shooting rampage.”

His criminal history includes charges for assault by strangulation in 2019 and arrested for burglary and possession of a stolen firearm in 2021.

In June 2007, Ayala-Ramos entered the U.S illegally as an unaccompanied minor. Later that year, an immigration judge administratively closed his removal case.

According to the Omaha Police Department, a total of six officers were involved with the shooting, including:

Sergeant Emilio Luna, Gang Unit: 11 years of service, sustained a gunshot wound to his foot.

Detective Brock Rengo, Assault Unit: 8 years of service, sustained a grazing gunshot wound to his leg.

Detective Jordan Brandt, Gang Unit: 15 years of service, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

Detective Christopher Brown, Gang Unit: 19 years of service, sustained a shrapnel injury to his foot.

Detective Kyle Graber, Gang Unit: 11 years of service.

Sergeant Jonathon Holtrop, Uniform Patrol Bureau: 17 years of service.

