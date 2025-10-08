During Democrats’ Government Shutdown, ICE Continues to Arrest the Worst of the Worst Including Pedophiles, Domestic Abusers, and Drug Traffickers

Our law enforcement officers are risking their lives every single day to arrest heinous criminals without pay because of the Democrats’ Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON — During the Democrats' government shutdown, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to arrest the worst of the worst across the country including criminal illegal aliens convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, manslaughter, assault, domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon, attempted drug trafficking, and burglary.

“Our brave ICE law enforcement will NOT BE DETERRED by the Democrats’ government shutdown or by violence against them from removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our officers continue to risk their lives every day to arrest criminal illegal aliens despite not getting paid and the more than 1000% increase in assaults against them. Just yesterday, DHS arrested criminal illegal aliens convicted of child sex crimes, assault, domestic abuse, manslaughter, drug trafficking, and burglary. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem criminals are not welcome in the United States.”

Worst of the worst arrested yesterday include:

Jose Alberto Hernandez-Alvarado, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Dallas County, Texas.

Kemar Hamilton, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted of manslaughter and assault in Bronx, New York.

Walid Soualmia, a criminal illegal alien from Algeria, convicted of domestic abuse assault first offense with a dangerous weapon and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in Cherokee County, Iowa.

Hugo Martinez-Jaimes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of attempting to traffic cocaine by possession in Columbus County, North Carolina.

William Sierra-Galeano, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted of attempted burglary in White Plains, New York.