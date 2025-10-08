Westminster / Possession of a Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1007886

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/07/2025 – 1627 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Exit 2, Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of a Controlled Substance

ACCUSED: Billie Jo Wilder

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/07/2025 at approximately 1627 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 in the town of Brattleboro after observing a motor vehicle violation. Through investigation, it was determined that the operator, Billie Jo Wilder (49) was in Possession of a Controlled Substance. Wilder was issued a citation to appear in Windham County Superior Court on 12/02/2025 at 8:30 AM for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2025 – 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.