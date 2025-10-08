Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,756 in the last 365 days.

Westminster / Possession of a Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1007886

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume                              

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 10/07/2025 – 1627 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Exit 2, Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of a Controlled Substance

 

ACCUSED: Billie Jo Wilder

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/07/2025 at approximately 1627 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 in the town of Brattleboro after observing a motor vehicle violation. Through investigation, it was determined that the operator, Billie Jo Wilder (49) was in Possession of a Controlled Substance. Wilder was issued a citation to appear in Windham County Superior Court on 12/02/2025 at 8:30 AM for the aforementioned charges.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/2025 – 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster / Possession of a Controlled Substance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more